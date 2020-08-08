Letter from Bulawayo in 2031

Opinion / Letters

11 August 2031.Dear Mr Tanaka Chinembiri, Mayor of Guruhusva (Formerly Bulawayo).I am writing to you registering my concern over the way the town clerk Mr Nyasha Tinevhanu is handling the affairs our the city.Speaking to the chief engineer, Takunda Musvesve, I noted that there is a problem in how you and your deputy Kumbirai Makombe are running the city.Bigboy Chikerema township (formerly Nkulumane) is full of potholes and the sewage at Dambudzo Mnangagwa township (formerly Mzilikazi) has been left unattended for 8 months now.I trust that you will look at my concerns and respond.Thank you.YoursKudzai Mahere. 8282 Oliver Mtukudzi Township,P.O. Luveve.Guruhusva.