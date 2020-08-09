Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

To the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | Views
RE: Legal Opinion on the Constitutionality of the Appointment of Vice-President Rtd Gen. CGN Chiwenga as substantive Minister of Health and Child Care.

Dear Cde President,

The legal fraternity was thrown into confusion last week when the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda announced the appointment of Vice-President Rtd Gen CGV Chiwenga as the new Minister of Health and Child Care. What followed were conflicting views of a number of those regarded as the top legal minds in the country with regards to the constitutionality of this development.

Whilst Adv. Biti and Adv. Mahere were of the view that this appointment is unconstitutional citing section 103 of the Constitution, they seem to have been silenced by the argument of the constitutional lawyer Prof. Madhuku as concurred by Adv. Thabani Mpofu, that the appointment was legal and therefore constitutional citing that a similar case had been decided by the Court and upheld that section 103 must be read together with section 99. This case had been brought before the courts to challenge your presiding over the Ministry of Justice when you were in office as the Vice-President under your predecessor a few years ago.

This communiqué seeks to revisit the very constitutional provisions from which your authority was derived from in making the appointment, only then can an accurate conclusion be arrived at about the constitutionality of the appointment. This is very important as it has, firstly, the potential to affect the validity of all the decisions, activities and functions that the Vice-President will undertake from 4 August 2020 until the date and time you will find it necessary to appoint someone else in that position of Minister of Health and Child Care. Secondly, I believe you and the country stands to benefit immensely if the constitutional supremacy is upheld in its sacrosanct shroud.  The country at the moment is being vilified the world over as failing to uphold constitutional human rights, and so it cannot afford to let slip and give the same critics more fodder to fuel the disparagement.

We understand Mr President, that we are in a time of a crisis with the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging economies of the world including ours to the ground, and yet we will stand to lose more should it be found at a date in future that all the actions of the Vice-President in the present critical Ministry of Health were invalid to the extent of their inconsistency with the constitution, needing a reversal of all such actions which will definitely come at a huge monetary and logistical cost to the fiscus. It is therefore imperative that as a citizen of our beloved country, I invite you to revisit the appointment through the lenses which I will depict and clarify below.

Section 103 of the 2013 Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe provides that the incumbent President and Vice-Presidents, shall not directly or indirectly hold any other public office or be employed by anyone as long as they are still in office. The same provision also stipulates that a former President and Vice President shall not directly or indirectly hold any public office or be employed by anyone as long as they are earning their pension benefits.
Section 104 (1) then provides that the president has the authority to "appoint" Ministers and to assign functions to them, including the administration of any Act of Parliament, Ministry or Department. It goes further to say the President may reserve for himself or herself the administration of an Act, Ministry or Department. From this subsection (1) it is clear there are two distinct roles, appointment or administration. While Ministers are to be appointed to act as substantive Ministers, the President himself can only administer a Ministry, Department or an Act. Therefore the President cannot be appointed as Minister for practical reasons, that the President cannot appoint himself as a Minister and swear himself in, as Ministers are sworn in by the President. Further, it could also have been a reason that the office of the President is so much involved such that to also be responsible for a Ministry full time would be wearisome.
However, section 103 clearly puts the Vice-Presidents in this same bracket as well, by stipulating that they cannot hold any other public office directly or indirectly as long as they are in office, or receiving pension benefits.

Section 99 of the same Constitution then provides that the Vice-Presidents, assist the President in the discharge of his or her functions and any other functions, including the administration of an Act, Ministry or Department that the President may assign to them. Read with section 104 above, the functions of a President with regards to an Act, Ministry or Department are only limited to administration and not appointment. This is why section 104 (1) says the President may reserve for himself the administration of an Act, Ministry or Department. So if the duty of the Vice-Presidents is to assist the President in his functions, it means the Vice-Presidents can also ONLY administer an Act, Ministry or Department. The Vice-Presidents therefore, cannot do what the President cannot do with regard to an Act, Ministry or Department.

The same Section 99 clearly provides that the Vice-Presidents are to carry out functions assigned to them, with regards to the administration of an Act, Ministry or Department. The Vice-Presidents can only carry out the functions assigned to them. The biggest questions would be, is assigning the same as appointing and, what is the difference between the functions of an assignee and those of an appointee? The answer is found in section 104 (1), which provides that the President appoints Ministers, and assigns functions. It is functions which are assigned, not an appointment. Therefore if the Vice-Presidents can only be assigned functions of an Act, Ministry or Department, it means they cannot be appointed as Ministers. To answer the second question, an assignee only administers as an administrator whereas an appointee will act in substantive capacity as the Minister. This is what section 104 (1) provides for.

The practical implication of section 99, read with section 103, read with section 104 (1) is that the Vice-Presidents can only administer an Act, Ministry or Department and cannot be appointed as substantive Ministers. Therefore, the appointment of Rtd Gen. CG Chiwenga as substantive Minister of Health and Child Care is unconstitutional and invalid.

As a citizen of the Republic of Zimbabwe, I therefore appeal to you as the President of the Republic and Head of Government, to rectify this constitutional anomaly. We also call on the Minister of State in the Office of the President to demand better from the legal minds advising the office of the President as it is now reflecting badly on the office. In 2017 more than the allowed number of cabinet members outside parliament was appointed in violation of the constitution. The extra cabinet members eventually had to be deployed in other positions outside cabinet. Such rectification was necessary to acknowledge and uphold the supremacy of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as is the necessity even in this present case. Zimbabwe's democracy is founded on the pillar of constitutionalism and rule of law and to depart from this plinth would be a most unfortunate situation as it will damage the compass of the very democracy we are mandated to protect and uphold.

Thank you very much.

RSigauke
_________________________

Robert Sigauke is a Legal Manager based in Johannesburg. He writes in his personal capacity.
robert.carl@rocketmail.com


Source - Robert Sigauke
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZACC investigating Bulawayo City Council

42 mins ago | 127 Views

Frozen chicken tests positive for Cornavirus

1 hr ago | 485 Views

Zim court imposes sanctions on Chin'ono, gags media from covering prison ordeal

1 hr ago | 558 Views

Machete wielding man on the run

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

'Suicidal Protest'

2 hrs ago | 743 Views

'Have identified problems, will now revive health service' promised Chiwenga - No: 1 problem remains, Zanu PF

9 hrs ago | 4594 Views

'SA leaders, including Mandela, toothless to solve Zimbabwe crisis' - Not true, especially of the big man

9 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Zimbabwe and the Founders Sydrome (Foundiritis)

9 hrs ago | 617 Views

Decolonisation of Zimbabweans

11 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Zimbabwe records no new Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

12 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Gatvol Citizens march calling for Cyril Ramaphosa's removal

12 hrs ago | 2634 Views

We must Occupy the Decision making tables @40!

12 hrs ago | 798 Views

'No crisis in Zimbabwe which needs external intervention'

12 hrs ago | 898 Views

SA envoys had 'no obligation' to meet anyone other than Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 576 Views

Chamisa's allies deny Sikhala support in his hour of need

13 hrs ago | 2883 Views

Govt should avail COVID-19 contact tracing data

13 hrs ago | 222 Views

COVID-19 kills 18 more in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 595 Views

'Zanu-PF has failed to reform'

13 hrs ago | 438 Views

Khupe to replace 15 MPs

13 hrs ago | 2945 Views

Social media alone won't bring change in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 294 Views

Labour organisations pile pressure on Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 632 Views

Zimdollar depreciates by 2.5% agains the real dollar

13 hrs ago | 898 Views

Wife murderer deported, arrested

13 hrs ago | 805 Views

Ramaphosa advised 'go to Harare and meet opposition' after envoys forced to eat humble pie - even worse will follow

15 hrs ago | 1787 Views

MDC leader's wife arrested for reporting that her husband was abducted

16 hrs ago | 7890 Views

Abusive rogue regimes that violate international law shouldn't be allowed to hide behind 'protocol' and 'diplomacy'

17 hrs ago | 1079 Views

PHOTOS: Armed police threaten Hopewell Chin'ono's lawyers

17 hrs ago | 6867 Views

Zimbabwe security sector reforms debunked

24 hrs ago | 6747 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days