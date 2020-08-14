Open letter to Monica Mutsvangwa

Opinion / Letters

Dear Mrs Mutsvangwa,You have badly dented the representation of women in the society by your unscrupulous attack of the 'Man of cloth' Archbishop Ndlovu. In sharp contrast, the name 'Monica', a Latin derivative, means 'Advisor and or Truth'. Your utterances are the most delusional act ever done in the annals of human existence. Women of the thinking society are supposed to be the builders of nations and of the world. It is not rocket science that given the same honor and dignity as men, women can build a much better and more harmonious world, be it as it may, you are a shining exception.Your mother's wit should have taught you how easy it is to maintain a good character than to recover it when it has been soiled. The words you said are your unique identity in the hearts of people and will follow you to the Heroes Acre if you will have the slightest chance to get there. Matabeleland has lost respect for you. You have been disgraceful not just to your Zanu PF but to all the respected women of Zimbabwe. I strongly recommend a name change in your favour; from Monica to Gomar or Dililah of the bible, you can still keep your Mutshwanga surname, its the only name that suits you squarely.As a parting thought, here is a Ndebele lesson for you, ' Uzinuke amakhwapha'by Matthew Dube Esquire