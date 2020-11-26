Latest News Editor's Choice


Mukuru bank scam alert!

by Walter
4 hrs ago
Hie Editor, 

Can you please publish this massage to my fellow countrymen and women , i was fraudlently all my savings with mkuru bank . 

Yesterday they steal my R10026 and 200$ from my Acc without my approval please help me to alert a lot of people who are using mkuru bank to withdraw their money before they are victim of this scam . 

The bad part of it those people who are robbing people are mukuru management bcz you can't have access of someone's acc if you don't work within the bank . 

Please help me to ask Mr Andy Jury and Rob burrell the CEO of mkuru remnet kuti  please i need my money asap tell your managment to bring back my R10026 and my 200$  . 

How come your management steal from the poor i trusted mkuru bank with all my confindential info without knowing that at the end of year you will take all my savings 

Regard
Walter 
wallemao3@gmail.com


Source - Walter
