An open letter to Chief Mabikwa and Menyezwa Ward residents

by MLF
15 Mar 2021 at 10:35hrs | Views
Dear Chief Mabikwa and Menyezwa Ward residents,

It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to you after the untimely death of Simelebona Ndebele of Sivuwe Village at Menyezwa Ward, conveying our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, Chief Mabikwa, and the residents of Menyezwa Ward.

As MLF, we are short of the words to describe how much we are touched by the death of this prospect leader of Mthwakazi who led his life in line with the interpretation of his name until his last day on earth. Simelebona, which interprets as 'we represent them', died filling potholes on the Victoria Falls road with sand which Joram Gumbo's ministry is failing to do. He died doing what Obert Mpofu, a millionaire, Matabelelander, and businessman whose businesses rely heavily on the Vic Falls road is failing to do. Simelebona died doing what Jacob Mudenda, a speaker of the national assembly and a frequent user of the Vic Falls road has never seen as a hazard to the lives of not only some road users but to him too. He died doing what the governor of Matabeleland North has never dared to give his attention to. What a shame that should be, to the government that only knows to force people to take reportedly deadly Astrazenica vaccines.

We challenge Chief Mabikwa to lead the campaign to honour this young gallant fighter who lost his life in the act of trying to ensure that he saves the lives of all road users as well as to afford the businesses of Mnangagwa's associates to flourish while he languishes in abject poverty. A suburb in Lupane Town or Jotsholo Rural Clinic should be named after him.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Source - MLF
