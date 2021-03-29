Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Let's observe COVID-19 regulations this Easter Holidays

1 hr ago | Views
Dear Zimbabwe

I hope and trust that I find you well, masking up, maintaining social distance and washing hands.

As we may all remember vividly the number of community infections in the country surged between December 2020 and January 2021 as people relaxed during the festive season and stopped observing preventive measures imposed by the Government in line with World Health Organization (WHO) protocols. lt is my humble plea that we observe the COVID-19 regulations so that the same won't happen this Easter Holidays.

The high number of infections and deaths at the beginning of 2021 pushed the Government to impose another painful, but necessary lockdown once more on January 5, 2021, resulting in the decline of new infection figures.
Having said this, it is now a responsibility of all of us to avoid yet another necessary lockdown by observing COVID-19 preventive measures outlined by the Government in line with WHO protocols.

We have walked the path before, a lockdown is necessary, but it inconveniences most of us in a great way. It curtails our freedoms such as freedom of association in churches, bars and other social gatherings. It restricts our movements to see relatives and friends. It cuts our income streams.

So fellow Zimbabweans to avoid another lockdown, let's limit our movements during this Easter holidays and avoid any gathering were possible.

Yours in Love
Tirivanhu Kateera
Kadoma.



Source - Tirivanhu Kateera
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The fighting spirit of Honourable Joanne Mamombe deserves honour: Salute my girl-child

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Court sets trial date for 'MDC Alliance 12'

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Bulawayo has highest number of never married households heads

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

Woman loses US$1k to bogus car dealer

3 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mugabe linked to Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1649 Views

'ZEC has no mandate to register political parties'

4 hrs ago | 875 Views

'State of opposition politics in Zimbabwe worrying'

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Matabeleland South to lose constituencies due to few registered voters

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe curbs importation of older vehicles

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Dexter Nduna retains Chegutu West seat

4 hrs ago | 603 Views

Mnangagwa's govt hunts social media offenders

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Abednico Bhebhe denies joining Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 935 Views

Chamisa right on new political party

7 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Businessman caught bedding wife's younger sister

7 hrs ago | 2388 Views

Chief Mtshana falls prey to thieves

7 hrs ago | 593 Views

Man sjamboks wife over infidelity

7 hrs ago | 746 Views

In-laws thrash man over unpaid lobola

7 hrs ago | 767 Views

9 Mthwakazi activists to spend Easter behind bars

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Civil servants reject 70% pay hike offer, teachers call strikes

7 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zanu-PF denies buying MDC defectors

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

ZANU PF has no moral high ground to urge nation to honour struggle icons, as the party at forefront of abandoning heroes, and de

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

A political crisis looming in Zimbabwe ahead of 2023 election

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

Opposition won't win against Zanu-PF, says Gutu

10 hrs ago | 971 Views

Govt salary talks stall

10 hrs ago | 557 Views

Divorce blow or couples

10 hrs ago | 921 Views

'Zanu-PF dangling money to MDC activists'

10 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Chamisa tells Mnangagwa to stop MDC persecutions

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Heads roll in Zapu

10 hrs ago | 697 Views

Police warn lockdown violators

10 hrs ago | 303 Views

Chitungwiza nurses attempt to sell COVID-19 cards

10 hrs ago | 231 Views

Arrest of council bigwigs blurs city memory

10 hrs ago | 124 Views

Vehicle smuggler in court

10 hrs ago | 234 Views

High Court stops Harare demolitions

10 hrs ago | 205 Views

Govt tightens screws on used car imports

10 hrs ago | 473 Views

MPs push for split of Health and Child Care ministry

10 hrs ago | 225 Views

Scores fall prey to fumigant scammers

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Whipping system gags MPs'

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bulilima teenager survives hippo attack

10 hrs ago | 343 Views

RTG weathers COVID-19 storm

10 hrs ago | 58 Views

Govt pressured to fix NSS

10 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa duty-bound to hammer way out

10 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe regime's shameless incompetence

10 hrs ago | 113 Views

Police arrest touts caught on video harassing woman

10 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zifa warn over Warriors World Cup qualifier venue

10 hrs ago | 303 Views

Highlanders more than a football entity

10 hrs ago | 165 Views

Ex-referee killed in crash

10 hrs ago | 458 Views

Top cop testifies against Mliswa

10 hrs ago | 439 Views

Police step up border anti-smuggling patrols

10 hrs ago | 94 Views

DNA results fail to link businessman to rape

10 hrs ago | 263 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days