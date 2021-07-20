Latest News Editor's Choice


Stop illegal parking, Government officials are not above the law

Dear OPC, City of Harare and Zimbabwe Republic Police

I wish to draw your attention towards the unauthorised parking of vehicles on stretch between S. Muzenda St/SNujoma St (Fourth St/2nd St ), on Hardwick House along Samora Machel and Charter House on the corner of J Nyerere/S Machel and last but not list on Linquenda House along Nelson Mandela overcrowding the  areas which is causing a lot of inconvenience to the other drivers who are passing through the area.
 
What I do not seem to understand, is does our local authorities and the police have one law citizens and other law for government official. Why is the City of Harare authorities and council employees allowing this kind of behaviour to go un abated. To make it worse there are no City park authorities to issue tickets in these areas.
 
We are also asking the Office of the President and Cabinet to reign in these individuals who are breaking the law with impunity. We should not have government officials who should be following the law by the book and leading by example breaking the laws that they have put in place. That is a NO NO.
 
As a law-abiding citizen I am calling for the law enforcement agencies to immediately ticket, clamp and tow away these law breakers who are disgracing the Zimbabwean Government that is bring sanity.
 
Regards
 
Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

Source - Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
