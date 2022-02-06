Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Setting the record straight

3 hrs ago
I AM an avid reader of NewsDay and NewsDay Weekender as they appear online and in print, and take the time and pleasure every day to be informed about the happenings locally, regionally and globally. I also read other titles from your Alpha Media Holdings stable.

As a reader and in my capacity as the spokesperson of the People's Republic of China in Zimbabwe, I have, however, made some observations about your coverage of issues to do with Chinese interests, investment and the community in general and would like to share with you these observations.

My sincere hope is that these observations and subsequent comments may help your reportage to be more fact-based, and that your media can play a role in uniting citizens and residents of Zimbabwe regardless of origin, colour or creed.

The embassy noted that a story titled Chinese miner evicts Binga villagers in NewsDay dated January 19, alleging that a Chinese company was threatening to move villagers in Binga, Matabeleland North province.

In the story, the writer claimed that: "Chinese mining company, Monal Investments, has given villager in Muchesu ward 12, Binga, three months' notice to vacate their ancestral land after it was granted a permit to extract coal in the area."

Let me share with you the official information about Monaf Investments.

According to reliable sources, Monaf Investments (Monaf) is majority owned by British nationals, with some top positions occupied by local Zimbabweans.

Monaf, whose parent company, Consolidated Growth Holdings (CGH) is listed on the London Stock Exchange, is linked to British businessmen who have been flagged in dealings in West African nations of Liberia and Guinea.

In 2018, it was revealed that the British businessmen, through a shelf company called Contago Holdings Plc, had sought to list its mining assets on the local stock market.

Contago would buy interests in a coal concession in the northwest of Zimbabwe, that is, Binga. In Zimbabwe, the British moguls own CGH, formerly Sable Mining, own 80% interest in the Lubu coal project through Monaf and a 49% shareholding in Liberation Mining (Private) Limited, the company that holds the mining licence for the Lubimbi coal
project.

Monaf is a British company and has nothing to do with Chinese investment.

I hope this letter from my office and your explanation or clarification could be openly published on NewsDay.

The embassy of the People's Republic of China fully supports punishment of all offenders regardless of origin, colour or creed and have urged authorities to bring to book all those that are found on the wrong side of the law.

However, the unrestrained and groundless negative coverage aiming at China and Chinese communities is completely unacceptable.

Spokesperson, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Zimbabwe

