Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe appealing constitutional amendemend

RE: CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDEMEND

The President of ZimbabweYour Execellence President E. D MnangagwaMunhumutapa Building,55 Samora Machel Ave,Postal address,PO Box 4240,Harare,ZimbabweYour Ref: Amnd78Our Ref: igalz15As Members of the Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe (GALZ) we are appealing to the government of Zimbabwe to scrap section 78 (3) of the constitution of Zimbabwe on Marriage rights and Article 73 of the Zimbabwe's Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act which provides that 'Any male person who, with the consent of another male person, knowingly performs with that other person anal sexual intercourse, or any act involving physical contact other than anal sexual intercourse that would be regarded by a reasonable person to be an indecent act, shall be guilty of sodomy and liable to a fine up to or exceeding level fourteen or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or both'.More than ten percent of Zimbabwe's population are estimated to be gay or lesbian. Only a few of us are bold enough to accept our sexual orientation publicly. Currently they are more than fifty (50) desperate homosexuals fleeing Zimbabwe for fear of their dear lives each month due to toxic political environment, unjust and unreasonable laws. Our Political leaders are making homophobic statements which are seriously contributing to persecution, murder, a misinformed, highly discriminatory socio-political environment.It was a shock for us having escaped Zimbabwe for Ireland and meeting a well- established Zimbabwean gay community. Hence I, the interim secretary of welfare and information for GALZ in Europe and the European Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe Chairman Freedom Makhurane and all Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe scattered across the world have decided to launch an online petition seeking a constitutional amendment of the 2013, Zimbabwe constitution which prohibiting same-sex marriage. It has left tens of thousands of sexual minorities in a quandary with many feeling Zimbabwe through the crocodile infected Limpopo river for South Africa and beyond. We are asking our government to decriminalize same sex marriages because these law are unjust and unreasonable as they are leading to unnecessary loss of lives in Zimbabwe.Thank youYours SincerelyTrevor M JumbeSecretary for welfare & Information