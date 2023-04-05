Response to Bulawayo24 letter purporting to be from GALZ

Opinion / Letters

Dear Editor,GALZ, An association of LGBTI people in Zimbabwe has been recently informed of a fabricated letter circulating online and on selected news platforms such as 'Bulawayo24' purporting to be from GALZ.The stationery used does not match those used in all GALZ official communications. Additionally, GALZ has no offices or international representatives outside of Zimbabwe which discredits the correspondent's claim to be a representative of GALZ from Ireland.The letter is a fabrication aimed at heightening tension between the LGBTI community and the state. We condemn any attempt to misrepresent GALZ and its mission to advance the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) individuals in Zimbabwe.We distance ourselves from any statement or communication that is not officially endorsed or authorized by our organization. We call on our community, partners and the general public to blatantly disregard this letter as entirely fake as it has not been endorsed or published by our organization or any of its representatives.We urge the public to exercise caution and not to spread false information that could harm GALZ's reputation or its members. We also encourage anyone with concerns or questions about GALZ's position or activities to reach out to us directly for accurate information.--GALZ, an association of LGBTI people in Zimbabweinfo@galz.co | www.galz.org | +263772 210 836