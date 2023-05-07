Latest News Editor's Choice


School deserted as parents withdrew their children

Dear Minister of Education

We, parents of pupils attending Murowa School in Zvishavane district write I form you that with immediate effect we have withdrawn our pupils from the school until the violent and abusive teaching couple is transferred. The couple always fights in front of pupils in classrooms. During their weekly fights, they use dangerous weapons as knobkerries, stones and other objects which pause a serious danger to pupils. Our pupils are now masters of vulgar language which they copy from the teachers.

Several complaints have been lodged with the relevant ministry of education authorities but no action has been taken. Incensed by this lack of action from the Ministry of Education, the parents have now withdrawn their children from the school. We therefore urge your office to act immediately on this issue because it's our children, the future leaders of Zimbabwe who are suffering. Public fighting and use of abusive vulgar language especially by teachers in front of pupils is a serious act of misconduct. We, therefore, wonder why the ministry is not taking action on these teachers.

The attached picture shows the situation at Murowa School as at 0900 hours Monday 8 May 2023. No pupils at the school with teachers enjoying the sunshine.

Concerned Parents

Murowa School Zvishavane

Source - Concerned Parents
