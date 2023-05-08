Latest on Murowa School saga as Provincial Minister flexes his political muscles

Opinion / Letters

Dear ZimbabweansScandalous! That's the only word to sum up the action taken by the Provincial Minister in a case between parents and a teaching couple at Murowa School Zvishavane district. While politicians are not new to controversy especially abuse of office by malcontents, it's unheard of for a politician to disregard the pleas and plights of parents and overturning the decisions of the responsible ministry in a case where violence, GBV, use of unprintable vulgar language and security and safety of minor pupils is involved. That's political suicide.On Monday 8 May 2023 parents withdrew their children from school demanding the immediate transfer of a teaching couple whom they accuse of serious acts if misconduct and misdemeanor. The total withdrawal of the pupils was a follow up to numerous written complains handed over to the district ministry of education authorities to no avail. According to parents and pupils this teaching couple always engage in public fights within the school premises and in classrooms in full glare of pupils and insult each other using unprintable vulgar words, words which pupils are now using at homes. The pair is also accused of absenteeism and negligence of duty as they spend most of the working hours away from their work place.Surely, these are very serious allegations which tarnish the image of the ministry of education and government at large especially coming from teachers who are supposed to be role models. Following the withdrawal of the pupils, various government officials visited the school and were welcomed by a multitude of parents who reiterated their position, that of the immediate transfer of the teachers. After serious deliberations among the various government officials they resolved that the couple be suspended pending investigations, a resolution that was communicated to the parents.Sadly and very sad indeed the Provincial Minister in his lack of wisdom and appreciation of the obtaining situation overturned the suspension decision through a fone call to the DSI and ordered that no action be taken against these teachers. This move has left parents disgruntled and wondering since the environment at the school is not conducive for learning. Surely, Zimbabwe will never emerge out this man-made disaster as long we have shameless politicians who unnecessarily flex their political muscles where brains are needed. We are tired of these protectionist acts by powerful politicians who put their interests first squashing those of the povo.Mr President Your Excellence Sir please reign in your comrades and those abusing offices must be fired immediately as they are sabotaging all your efforts. Classrooms must be manned by teachers not wrestlers, boxers, thugs. Why should our children be exposed to violence and vulgar language? It's high time Your Excellence, sanity is restored within the civil servants, these people must work professionally.Chikoro chinovakwa neva bereki not Provincial Minister.Attached is a picture of disgruntled parents at a deserted Murowa School on Monday 8 May 2023.Disgruntled parentsMurowa School Zvishavane