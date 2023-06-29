Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Mnangagwa pretends to preach peace while unleashing his thugs to terrorise villagers without being arrested

2 hrs ago | Views
Dear SADC, SADC Parliamentary Forum, African Union and Pan African Parliament,

In another unspeakable act of terrorism, a Zanu PF official is seen in the attached video installing fear into the villagers, promising them the killings of 2008 during the run-off of the Presidential elections will be repeated. They signed out the CCC leader Advocate Chamisa as one who will not take over power even if he wins because Zanu PF is a revolutionary party.

Here is a man who wishes to re-engage with the international community and win back global confidence for Zimbabwe to develop, and to Zimbabwe accepted back into Commonwealth. We have legislator Job Sikhala in remand prison for over a year for simply saying the avenging spirit of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali would torment her killers. This Zanu PF official who, from what he says, maybe a council candidate, is threatening the lives of villagers, and I hope that if Mr. Mnangagwa is sincere about a peaceful campaign, he will order, through the responsible Minister, the arrest of this thug.

I encourage the oppressed people of Zimbabwe to ignore these threats, which are meant to instill fear in them to vote for the discredited Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF parliamentarians and councilors. People must know that as long as Zanu PF rigs the election and retains power, they will be subjected to the same terror in the next elections in 2028. Use the power in your hands so that Zanu PF is resoundingly defeated once and for all.

I have read the European Union Observer group will be arriving in the country soon, well ahead of the elections. I would encourage you to also send officials more than a month before the elections and impress on Mnangagwa to do the right things to restrain his thugs from harassing citizens and allow them to vote for who they want to vote, even if it means voting for Busha, Chamisa, Chikohora, Kasiyamhuru, Kasukuwere, Madhuku, Mnangagwa, Mubaiwa, Muzorewa, Mwonzora or Peter - the choice should be for every Zimbabwean to make for themselves without being coerced by anyone.

Zimbabwe needs a break from tyranny. Fellow Zimbabweans, use your vote wisely.

Kennedy Kaitano

Source - Kennedy Kaitano
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Billiat left out of Chiefs pre-season squad

45 mins ago | 84 Views

Chamisa's Mamombe and Chimbiri acquitted

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe out of Cricket World Cup

1 hr ago | 125 Views

CCC are participating in these elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy out of greed. Will penny finally drop on 24 August!

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Jah Prayzah's Germany show cancelled

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Car dealer imports vehicle using forged papers

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Mudzimba as Zimbabwe's ambassador to Belarus

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Elections won't change anything as long as Zimbabweans don’t hold leaders accountable

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Statement on Mangaliso Ndlovu's insensitive and violence-laden utterances

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

ANC backs Motsoaledi on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

3 hrs ago | 564 Views

'Court challenge against most likely intended to eliminate serious competition'

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

Gospel singer Diva Mafunga dies

4 hrs ago | 1942 Views

'Stop abusing Joshua Nkomo's name'

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Residents warn BCC against subcontracting services

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chapman's anti-climax and false presidential poll start

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Youth vote litmus test for Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Richard Branson in Zambezi conservation walk

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

9 die, 12 injured in road accidents

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mohadi to address campaign rally in Chegutu

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

3 dead, 4 injured in horror crash

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Sean Williams gives Zimbabwe advantage in crucial World Cup qualifier

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

What Happened with Debris from Chinese Rocket Booster Falling Back to Earth?

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

A Celebration of Life, Rest in Power Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa

9 hrs ago | 955 Views

Sikhala's one year in prison

10 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Harvard accused of favouring mostly white students

10 hrs ago | 581 Views

Bashed armed robbers choose to stay mum during court appearance

10 hrs ago | 977 Views

International cricket stars for Zim Afro T10

10 hrs ago | 314 Views

EU to deploy election observer team to Zimbabwe next week

10 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sweet news for CCC: Bad news for residents, Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 3151 Views

Zimbabwean national found with US$153 000 at King Mswati III International Airport

10 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Zimbabwe targets wheat exports as output rises

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

Masarirevhu digs in, orders CCC to retract forgery claims

11 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Dreadlocked Zimbabweans brutally murdered in Benoni CBD

11 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Chamisa tells his supporters to pretend to be Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 1481 Views

'Mwonzora's MDC facing imminent collapse'

11 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Chiwenga repeats Mbare refurb pledge

11 hrs ago | 240 Views

2 in court over US$78 000 heist

11 hrs ago | 481 Views

BF excites Lloyd Chitembwe

11 hrs ago | 377 Views

The political leaders we want in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 135 Views

Swedish govt must prevent anti-Qur'an gatherings, apologise to Muslims

11 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mbalula remarks reflect how Zimbabweans are weighing on SA's public service delivery

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zanu-PF and its history of violence

11 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zanu-PF unveils campaign strategy

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chiwenga rallies youths to defend Zimbabwe's revolution

11 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe registers 6,5% GDP growth

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

SA parly delegation in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 275 Views

Harare City Council barred from direct sales of land

11 hrs ago | 170 Views

ZEC candidate challenge date set

11 hrs ago | 356 Views

Kaizer Chiefs confirm Chivaviro's deal

11 hrs ago | 479 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days