Mnangagwa pretends to preach peace while unleashing his thugs to terrorise villagers without being arrested

Opinion / Letters

Dear SADC, SADC Parliamentary Forum, African Union and Pan African Parliament,In another unspeakable act of terrorism, a Zanu PF official is seen in the attached video installing fear into the villagers, promising them the killings of 2008 during the run-off of the Presidential elections will be repeated. They signed out the CCC leader Advocate Chamisa as one who will not take over power even if he wins because Zanu PF is a revolutionary party.Here is a man who wishes to re-engage with the international community and win back global confidence for Zimbabwe to develop, and to Zimbabwe accepted back into Commonwealth. We have legislator Job Sikhala in remand prison for over a year for simply saying the avenging spirit of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali would torment her killers. This Zanu PF official who, from what he says, maybe a council candidate, is threatening the lives of villagers, and I hope that if Mr. Mnangagwa is sincere about a peaceful campaign, he will order, through the responsible Minister, the arrest of this thug.I encourage the oppressed people of Zimbabwe to ignore these threats, which are meant to instill fear in them to vote for the discredited Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF parliamentarians and councilors. People must know that as long as Zanu PF rigs the election and retains power, they will be subjected to the same terror in the next elections in 2028. Use the power in your hands so that Zanu PF is resoundingly defeated once and for all.I have read the European Union Observer group will be arriving in the country soon, well ahead of the elections. I would encourage you to also send officials more than a month before the elections and impress on Mnangagwa to do the right things to restrain his thugs from harassing citizens and allow them to vote for who they want to vote, even if it means voting for Busha, Chamisa, Chikohora, Kasiyamhuru, Kasukuwere, Madhuku, Mnangagwa, Mubaiwa, Muzorewa, Mwonzora or Peter - the choice should be for every Zimbabwean to make for themselves without being coerced by anyone.Zimbabwe needs a break from tyranny. Fellow Zimbabweans, use your vote wisely.Kennedy Kaitano