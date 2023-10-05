Open letter to Home Affairs Minister Kazembe

Opinion / Letters

Dear Honourable,Minister Kazembe Kazembe l wish to express my disappointment to you as the minister in charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage with particular reference to the Registrar's Office at Highfield Machipisa.I went and registered my son's birth around June 2023 and to date no birth certificate has been issued.When ever l visit the office they say the birth certificate is not yet ready.How can a birth certificate take four months to be printed under the so-called second republic.I am therefore asking for your assistance as the Minister responsible for this department and to look into why a simple document such as a birth certificate would require in excess of 4 months to be printed particulary in this era is of technology.It is quite baffling to say the very least. Not only that but the lack of customer care is disheartening with employess usually glued to their cellphones instead of attending to clients.I look forward to a speedy response and restoration of appropriate work ethic at this office.Yours FaithfullyDisgruntled citizen