Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Open letter to Home Affairs Minister Kazembe

52 mins ago | Views
Dear Honourable,

Minister Kazembe Kazembe l wish to express my disappointment to you as the minister in charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage with particular reference to the Registrar's Office at Highfield Machipisa.

I went and registered my son's birth around June 2023 and to date no birth certificate has been issued.

When ever l visit the office they say the birth certificate is not yet ready.

How can a birth certificate take four months to be printed under the so-called second republic.

I am therefore asking for your assistance as the Minister responsible for this department and to look into why a simple document such as a birth certificate would require in excess of 4 months to be printed particulary in this era is of technology.

It is quite baffling to say the very least. Not only that but the lack of customer care is disheartening with employess usually glued to their cellphones instead of attending to clients.

I look forward to a speedy response and restoration of appropriate work ethic at this office.

Yours Faithfully

Disgruntled citizen

Source - Disgruntled citizen
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

If Ramaphosa was firm with Mnangagwa, he wouldn't need a border authority!

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Drama at funeral man stabs villager

3 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chamisa stuffed CCC with unpopular, filthy rich cronies, says secretary general

9 hrs ago | 2307 Views

Ex-Harare mayor stabbed

9 hrs ago | 2297 Views

G40 member's US$840,000 claim dismissed

9 hrs ago | 765 Views

29-year-old Zimbabwean single mother of 2 defies odds to work as truck driver in Europe

9 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Zanu-PF engages police to recover party vehicles

9 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Truck crushes owner

9 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa

9 hrs ago | 335 Views

Govt using lawfare to cement power, says Amnesty International

9 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe gold deliveries up 26% in September

9 hrs ago | 125 Views

Victoria Falls lodge named among Southern Africa's best

9 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimbabwean man comes back from the brink after open heart surgery in India

9 hrs ago | 327 Views

Gold rush in Gweru suburb

9 hrs ago | 482 Views

Beitbridge modernisation charms Ramaphosa, Motsoaledi

9 hrs ago | 405 Views

Jim Kunaka re-joins Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zimbabwe police defends controversial transfers, redeployments of members

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Bosso chairman calls for calm

9 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe - South Africa agree on one-stop border

9 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe central bank to flag suspected terrorists

9 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe gold-backed tokens enter market

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe's air traffic passenger volume sees 13,4% uptick

9 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe's Bikita Minerals sitting on 65 million tonnes of lithium

9 hrs ago | 155 Views

Man kills friend with cue stick

10 hrs ago | 405 Views

Bid to kill a mysterious snake claims two

10 hrs ago | 1146 Views

CCC interim launches a blistering attack on Ostallos Siziva

20 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Power FM boss DJ Scott suspended for sex advances on subordinate

20 hrs ago | 785 Views

Mnangagwa appoints ZACC boss Matanda-Moyo as new Prosecutor General

20 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zimbabwe businessman sues Zambian police after 8-day 'unlawful' detention

20 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zipra identifies 100 seized properties

20 hrs ago | 755 Views

Zimbabweans rejects Mbuya Nehanda note as inflation soars

20 hrs ago | 802 Views

Govt committed to ensure women's inclusion in disaster management - Mutsvangwa

05 Oct 2023 at 15:10hrs | 165 Views

Telling my Access Finance story

05 Oct 2023 at 15:07hrs | 274 Views

CCC MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda unleashes supporters on Sengenzo Tshabangu

05 Oct 2023 at 13:49hrs | 2337 Views

How taxation and royalties work in Zimbabwe's mining industry

05 Oct 2023 at 11:10hrs | 413 Views

CCC 'interim SG' dares Chamisa to take him to court

05 Oct 2023 at 07:02hrs | 3243 Views

Zimbabwe, SA leaders meet over border issues

05 Oct 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1433 Views

Zimbabwe police transfers raise eyebrows

05 Oct 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1959 Views

Bosso's title hopes fade

05 Oct 2023 at 07:01hrs | 641 Views

CCC MP, councillor arrested

05 Oct 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1236 Views

Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa to meet in Musina today

04 Oct 2023 at 23:23hrs | 2764 Views

Chiwenga family donates US$13 000

04 Oct 2023 at 23:22hrs | 1620 Views

Cholera patient goes missing in Bulawayo

04 Oct 2023 at 21:54hrs | 573 Views

Zipra war collaborators feel betrayed by govt

04 Oct 2023 at 20:30hrs | 597 Views

Mnangagwa critic fires from ZimTrade board

04 Oct 2023 at 20:30hrs | 948 Views

How to secure your legacy through setting up a Family Trust

04 Oct 2023 at 18:02hrs | 1215 Views

CCC MPs recall saga deepens...as Ostallos Siziba enters the battle

04 Oct 2023 at 17:31hrs | 4157 Views

WATCH: Shock as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak blasts Transgender people

04 Oct 2023 at 16:57hrs | 1728 Views

Ward 28 Councilor Ntando Ndlovu rallies residents for Big Spring Cleaning Day

04 Oct 2023 at 13:41hrs | 528 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days