Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Open letter to Minister Barbara Rwodzi

16 Dec 2023 at 05:57hrs | Views
Dear Minister Rwodzi and esteemed CEO of the Zimbabwe Tourism Association,

I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I write to you today with a deep concern regarding the exorbitant prices and inconsistent rating standards of hotel accommodations within our beloved nation. As stakeholders and advocates for the growth of Zimbabwe's tourism industry, we believe it is crucial to address this matter in order to enhance the experience of both domestic and international tourists.

Specifically, I would like to draw your attention to the pricing discrepancies observed in prominent hotels across the country. While it is understandable that various factors contribute to pricing, the examples I am about to bring to your attention are unjustifiably high and warrant immediate attention.

Take, for instance, Cresta Jameson Hotel, which is classified as a 3-star hotel or below. Astonishingly, they charge a staggering $170 per night for room-only accommodation. On the other hand, establishments such as Holiday Inn, which boast better infrastructure and higher ratings, charge $150 per night for the same room-only experience. This disparity in pricing raises questions about the criteria used by hotels to determine their rates and whether there is any oversight or monitoring of these standards.

Moreover, it is disheartening to witness the current state of hotels that carry undeserved star ratings. In Mutare, for example, Eastgate Hotel charges $50 per night, claiming to be a 3-star establishment. However, a closer look at the hotel reveals filthy carpets, bathrooms with distressing stains and molds, and an overall lack of cleanliness and maintenance. It is distressing to think that tourists are being charged for substandard accommodation that does not reflect its supposed star rating.

As a nation, we must address this issue promptly. It is essential to ensure that the pricing of hotel rooms is transparent, justifiable, and in line with the quality of service provided. Additionally, it is imperative to have a robust and reliable system for rating hotels that accurately reflects their overall standards.

I humbly request your immediate intervention and thorough review of the current pricing and rating structures of hotels in Zimbabwe. By doing so, we can not only safeguard the interests of tourists but also elevate the reputation of our nation's tourism industry. Let us work together to ensure that all tourists have an exceptional experience while visiting Zimbabwe.

Thank you for your attention to this matter of national importance. Your commitment and dedication to the growth of our tourism industry are deeply appreciated. I eagerly await your constructive response and hope for positive change in the near future.

Yours sincerely,

Aldrin Ncube



Source - Aldrin Ncube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Man remanded for unlawful drug dealing

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Pastor nabbed for possessing of weed

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Blaming Chamisa for not testing your ideas is being unreasonable

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Cricket Union turns Queens Sports Club into a Strip Club

9 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Mnangagwa cracks whip on top soldiers

11 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Chamisa's facial image belongs to CCC founded by MDC Alliance

12 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction warned against Parliament withdrawal

12 hrs ago | 833 Views

Welshman Ncube comes out to state the correct position on CCC turmoil

12 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Skepticism over Gukurahundi hearings

12 hrs ago | 150 Views

Umkhonto weSizwe fighter will never forget what a white man told him in Zimbabwe in 1980

12 hrs ago | 1223 Views

2 police officers killed driving across flooded river

12 hrs ago | 673 Views

Wet spell to persist in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 419 Views

Trucks pile up on Zimbabwe side as SA runs out of parking space

12 hrs ago | 690 Views

Leviticus 20:13 - Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples

14 hrs ago | 600 Views

The role of religion in Zimbabwe politics

14 hrs ago | 184 Views

Shock as Amos Chibaya double crosses Chamisa with Tshabangu

17 hrs ago | 4015 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Beitbridge residents

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Jacob Zuma on MK

19 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Chamisa blocks Tshabangu from using his face image

19 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Minister Mhona dragged to court

19 hrs ago | 495 Views

School heads face disciplinary action over fee hikes

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Sikhala solidarity rally on the cards

19 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabweans chase elusive IDs

19 hrs ago | 482 Views

Recalled CCC members to contest by-elections

19 hrs ago | 556 Views

Tshabangu's by-elections challenged

19 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Travellers' nightmare at Beitbridge border

19 hrs ago | 579 Views

Soul Brothers drop Zimbabwe gig

19 hrs ago | 380 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

19 hrs ago | 291 Views

9 killed in head-on collision

19 hrs ago | 380 Views

Aircraft tyre burst disrupts flights at Zimbabwe's Mugabe Airport

19 hrs ago | 334 Views

to have unmanned border posts by next year?

19 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe's 2024 school fees gazetted

19 hrs ago | 364 Views

China donates books to Zanu-PF ideology school

19 hrs ago | 45 Views

How Tanzanian football emerged from obscurity to break into the big league

18 Dec 2023 at 22:49hrs | 402 Views

Zambia's 'Kenyan-style' cancellation of legal international hunting tender denounced as communities hope uninterrupted internat

18 Dec 2023 at 20:51hrs | 629 Views

Stone and Water Resort hosts amateur boxing tournament

18 Dec 2023 at 20:44hrs | 107 Views

Zimbabwe's solution not necessarily in regime change but holding leaders accountable

18 Dec 2023 at 20:32hrs | 491 Views

Many rural and urban communities have no access to clean water: Zimcodd

18 Dec 2023 at 20:20hrs | 73 Views

Gokwe, Bindura councils fail to document evidence of devolution funds use

18 Dec 2023 at 20:19hrs | 132 Views

IOM celebrates International Migration day

18 Dec 2023 at 20:17hrs | 160 Views

Lawyer hits prison officer with lawsuit over partisan conduct

18 Dec 2023 at 20:15hrs | 393 Views

CCC fields double candidates for February 3 by-election

18 Dec 2023 at 20:05hrs | 593 Views

Chamisa cut ties with Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti?

18 Dec 2023 at 19:31hrs | 2275 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe donates Starlink kit to Zimbabwe

18 Dec 2023 at 12:05hrs | 1606 Views

ZANU PF's Joseph Tshuma emerges lone nominee in Pelandaba-Tshabalala By-election

18 Dec 2023 at 11:18hrs | 1750 Views

Scandal erupts in Zimbabwe Young Farmers partnership with ADDI

18 Dec 2023 at 10:40hrs | 725 Views

'By-election to put the final nail in Ostallos Siziba political coffin'

18 Dec 2023 at 10:18hrs | 2944 Views

NGOZI MINE HEALTH DISASTER: Councilor Ntando Ndlovu steps in

18 Dec 2023 at 09:11hrs | 661 Views

WATCH: 'Strategic Ambiguity confuses me also' says Nelson Chamisa (satire)

18 Dec 2023 at 07:49hrs | 2145 Views

Mark Zuckerberg builds US$100 million underground house as he prepares for Doomsday

18 Dec 2023 at 07:26hrs | 3038 Views