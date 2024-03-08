Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

First mutual robs client

3 hrs ago
Dear Editor,

I am a subscriber of First Mutual funeral cash plan and I have been religiously paying the required monies but when l was in need of the funeral cover after the passing on of my mother Vester Sithole on March 3 the company is not willing to give the funeral cover.


I contacted one Ellen Pembani from 3 March to date and she is now pushing me from one office to another and from the offices I am being directed back to her.

I feel robbed by First Mutual since death is a stubborn fact  when  one claims the cover he/she should get.

I feel pained because the money was supposed to be used on the funeral and we have since buried my mother still the money has not come.

I guess I am not the only person being robbed hence the management of First Mutual should act to protect innocent clients.

Yours faithfully 

Chikaraito Sithole

Source - Chikaraito Sithole
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

