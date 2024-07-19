Latest News Editor's Choice


Open letter to Rutendo Matinyarare

by Zem
2 hrs ago | Views
Dear Rutendo, 


We have reviewed your recent statements and the article in Bulawayo24. While we understand your frustration and the serious concerns you have raised, it is important to address the following points to ensure responsible communication and maintain peace and unity:

Avoid Inciting Violence and Hate
Your comments about the predominantly Ndebele-controlled media and the historical context of ethnic tensions can be perceived as inflammatory. It is crucial to avoid language that could incite violence or hatred against any group, including the Ndebele community. Such statements can exacerbate existing tensions and lead to unrest.

Promote Respectful Dialogue
We encourage you to express your concerns in a manner that promotes respectful dialogue and understanding. Constructive criticism and peaceful advocacy are essential for addressing issues without resorting to divisive rhetoric.

Focus on Issues, Not Identities
Please focus on the specific issues at hand, such as the alleged GMO smuggling and your anti-sanction efforts, without attributing them to ethnic or regional identities. This approach helps to address the root of the problems while fostering a sense of unity and cooperation.

Historical Sensitivity
Be mindful of the historical context and the sensitivities surrounding events such as the Gukurahundi. Any discussion of these events should be handled with care and respect for all those affected.

By adhering to these guidelines, we can ensure that our communication remains effective, responsible, and conducive to positive change. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter.

Sincerely,
Zem

Source - Zem
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


