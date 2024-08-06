Open letter to SADC

Opinion / Letters

Beloved SADC,It is with a heavy heart as I write this letter to you.Firstly, in what capacity are you bestowing the Chairmanship of Sadc to President Emmerson Mnangagwa when there is still a pending case on the 2023 election result?Progressive Zimbabweans are still waiting for answers on the recommendations of the SEOM report and other observer missions' reports, which are a testament that the Zimbabwean election was a fraud.Can the people of Zimbabwe continue in this cycle of disputed elections each time they go for polls or something has to give?As a regional body, what kind of message are you sending to other Sadc affiliates in the region about conducting free, fair, and credible elections?Secondly, how are you going to deal with the human rights abuses in a country where democracy is not being given a space to breathe?The constitution of Zimbabwe grants the right for citizens to protest peacefully.Currently, Zimbabwe is enduring the pain of being denied the opportunity to express their grievances through demonstrations as enshrined in the constitution, as they are threatened every day with unspecified action.There is a dearth of democracy across the nation. The young people are being subjected to torture, and we are now slowly sliding back to the acts of the previous leadership under the late Robert Mugabe, who used to pounce on every voice of the reason.This regime hiding under the new flag is now copying and reading from the previous script.How can you stand and watch these atrocities happening under your watch? What do you exactly stand for?Thirdly, lots of human rights abuses are being committed by the government in Zimbabwe, and not even a statement is published from your organisation condemning the actions; instead, you are playing the cleansing agent for this rogue regime. Selectively, application and weaponization of the law continue unabated.The unconstitutional incarceration of Senator Jameson Timba and the 74 pro-democracy activists since June 16, 2024, is cause for concern.Last but not least, on Wednesday, four pro-democracy activists were yanked off a plane at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and taken to an unknown location, and their mobile phones were confiscated. The behaviour of this regime, which is clamping down on critics ahead of a SADC summit in two weeks, is worrisome.There are horrific images of injuries suffered by a trade unionist, Robson Chere, who was tortured by security agents. Torture is a crime against humanity and the most heinous international crime on earth. So Sadc, what are you doing about such cases that are happening in front of your eyes?How do you navigate your organisation to a strong, principled regional entity that will be embraced by many generations to come?Your meetings have become talk shows without anything of substance being discussed. This is now the 45th meeting without any fruitful results or progress in good governance and accountability.In conclusion, your organisation must be a pride of the region and must learn to react quickly to the challenges facing the region. Allow Sadc affiliates to promote peace, democracy, and good governance in order to build strong institutions.Yours truly,Email: konileonard606@gmail.comX: @Leokoni