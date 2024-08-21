Latest News Editor's Choice


Open letter: School of Infantry, Mbalabala

Dear Sir/Madam,

I attended St Stephen's College in Balla Balla (as it was then) in the early 1970's. The school closed in 1975 and became home to the Zimbabwe School of the Infantry.

I have on occasion sought permission to visit my old school, to relive memories from 50 years ago, without success.The purpose of this email is to ask if you can assist me in this regard, or know of someone I can contact.

Next year marks the 50th year of the school closing, and the pupils that are still alive are all in their mid 60's and 70s. Some of us would dearly like the opportunity to revisit the school one last time in our lives.

I appreciate there are national security issues.

Any help and assistance would be much appreciated.

Kind regardsDr Christopher Hunn

Source - Dr Christopher Hunn
