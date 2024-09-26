Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

A letter to my son

47 secs ago | Views
Dear Benaiah,

Your uncle told me about how excited you are after finding the life partner of your dreams. I was also thrilled to learn that she is a  respectful, God-fearing, well-mannered and well groomed lady.

However, I got concerned the more your uncle narrated about your excitement with some all her qualities.  It’s great that you have found a  submissive woman, but do not be deceived, to be a successful man, you don't need a 'yes-lady' who agrees with everything you say, in the name of submission.  

She has to open enough to tell you when you are going astray, open your eyes when you are about to fall blindly into some bottomless pits, bad deals and costly mistakes.

Get wisdom, get understanding.

Many man have sunk into oblivion after taking their "head of the house" title too far. It's very easy to turn from being the "head of the house" into being a "headless chicken" if you are too stiff-naked to allow your head to turn and see other directions and perspectives of your partner.  

It's important for her to possess the guts to tell you when flames of your prayer alter has dozed off and when spiritual life is suffering from malnutrition.

I know many men, who died as beggers after refusing to consider some financial counsel from their partners, forgetting they are not the invincible winners, just because they are the breadwinners.

Benaiah my son, get wisdom, get understanding. A King's weakness is known by his Queen. Therefore as much as she is very submissive, let her not be very passive or else your dreams will forever  remain very elusive.

Your daddy

GwiziTheMotivator
gwizimotivator@yahoo.com



Source - Mthokozisi Gwizi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Of all the don'ts, send Mnangagwa begging UNGA for US$5.8b food aid for SADC; he’s eyeing 'pound of flesh' cut for himself

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Why does Zimbabwe attract rogue Chinese investors?

10 mins ago | 2 Views

An Open Letter to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube

16 mins ago | 5 Views

'Govt must adjust ZiG salaries following currency devaluation'

5 hrs ago | 666 Views

Man fatally assaulted in over compound dispute

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

South Africa judicial system is captured by white interests

7 hrs ago | 222 Views

MK Party criticizes Western Cape High Court's judicial overreach

7 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zambezi River Authority increases 2025 water allocation

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

RBZ raises bank policy rate to 35%

8 hrs ago | 706 Views

Zimbabwean children stuck in Botswana reunited with parents

8 hrs ago | 324 Views

Farai Jere led PSL fines Bosso for refusing to accept a ghost penalty decision

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

SAA increases flights on Johannesburg-Harare route

8 hrs ago | 861 Views

Chiwenga's wife attends Amhlophe High's 40th anniversary

8 hrs ago | 795 Views

Man steals US$7 259, R10 000 blows it on cleansing ritual

8 hrs ago | 136 Views

Chamisa bounces back to active politics

9 hrs ago | 1012 Views

SA's Operation Vala Umgodi nets 3 Zimbabweans

9 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe's gold backed currency ZiG plummets by over 75%

9 hrs ago | 671 Views

Zimra goes after businesses rejecting ZiG

11 hrs ago | 580 Views

Captured judiciary delivers for DA

12 hrs ago | 468 Views

Bulawayo works to restore iconic clock tower with Swiss support

12 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC were publicly sworn enemies

12 hrs ago | 732 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sam Nujoma's son at State House

13 hrs ago | 484 Views

Hichilema showing his true colours

13 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Ramaphosa sold out the black man's struggle

14 hrs ago | 489 Views

Cosatu slams Ramaphosa's 'sellout' GNU government

14 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mnangagwa takes SADC's begging bowl to UN General Assembly

15 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter shared meals with the dog in her father's house

15 hrs ago | 3280 Views

Steve Hanke celebrates the demise of Zimbabwe's ZiG

15 hrs ago | 6349 Views

Mafume accused of illegally pocketing prime land at Harare's expense

15 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwe aims to become a key blueberry supplier

15 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Zimbabwe's feja-feja economics not working'

15 hrs ago | 255 Views

Bosso eye victory against FC Platinum

15 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to meet SDGs

15 hrs ago | 35 Views

Capital Markets Braille handbook launched

15 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe war heroes' graves in Zambia, Mozambique desecrated

15 hrs ago | 185 Views

Commission red flags new Harare buildings

15 hrs ago | 198 Views

Matabeleland North civil servants relocate to Lupane

15 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bosso summoned for refusing to accept ghost penalty

15 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimra launches crackdown on economic saboteurs

15 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 3,2m tonnes cereals

15 hrs ago | 81 Views

Young Warriors, Young Zebras draw

15 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mtukudzi family circus continues

15 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwe Sables embark on Dubai, South Korea tours

15 hrs ago | 37 Views

Yorkshire based Zimbabwean boxer eyes return

15 hrs ago | 42 Views

100 days later, black unions reject the GNU

26 Sep 2024 at 18:01hrs | 1548 Views

'Dexter Nduna faked his graduation'

26 Sep 2024 at 17:50hrs | 1902 Views

Army deployment causes alarm in Lupane

26 Sep 2024 at 17:32hrs | 1705 Views

'Mat South 5' express frustration over court delays in ZAPU leadership dispute

26 Sep 2024 at 17:30hrs | 277 Views

Dynamos crash out of Caf Confederation cup on penalties

26 Sep 2024 at 17:25hrs | 353 Views