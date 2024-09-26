A letter to my son

Opinion / Letters

Dear Benaiah,Your uncle told me about how excited you are after finding the life partner of your dreams. I was also thrilled to learn that she is a respectful, God-fearing, well-mannered and well groomed lady.However, I got concerned the more your uncle narrated about your excitement with some all her qualities. It’s great that you have found a submissive woman, but do not be deceived, to be a successful man, you don't need a 'yes-lady' who agrees with everything you say, in the name of submission.She has to open enough to tell you when you are going astray, open your eyes when you are about to fall blindly into some bottomless pits, bad deals and costly mistakes.Get wisdom, get understanding.Many man have sunk into oblivion after taking their "head of the house" title too far. It's very easy to turn from being the "head of the house" into being a "headless chicken" if you are too stiff-naked to allow your head to turn and see other directions and perspectives of your partner.It's important for her to possess the guts to tell you when flames of your prayer alter has dozed off and when spiritual life is suffering from malnutrition.I know many men, who died as beggers after refusing to consider some financial counsel from their partners, forgetting they are not the invincible winners, just because they are the breadwinners.Benaiah my son, get wisdom, get understanding. A King's weakness is known by his Queen. Therefore as much as she is very submissive, let her not be very passive or else your dreams will forever remain very elusive.Your daddyGwiziTheMotivatorgwizimotivator@yahoo.com