Open letter to President Mnangagwa

His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa

President of the Republic of Zimbabwe

Dear President Mnangagwa,

I hope this letter finds you in good health and spirits. I write to you today not just as a concerned citizen but as a representative of the collective voice of many Zimbabweans who are deeply affected by the ongoing economic challenges in our beloved country.

Zimbabwe is currently facing a myriad of economic issues, including currency depreciation, hyperinflation, unemployment, and a lack of basic necessities. While these problems are complex and multifaceted, I firmly believe that the solutions do not solely lie within the confines of political discourse or policy frameworks. Instead, they rest with the people ordinary Zimbabweans who navigate these challenges daily.

Many citizens, from corporate leaders to the man and woman on the street, feel unheard and sidelined in discussions that directly impact their lives. This disconnect has led to a growing sense of frustration and disillusionment. The reality is that the people of Zimbabwe possess invaluable insights and practical solutions that could significantly contribute to our economic recovery.

As you may know, informal markets and grassroots initiatives have become lifelines for many. These sectors thrive because they are solutions born from necessity, creativity, and resilience. They highlight the entrepreneurial spirit of Zimbabweans who, despite the odds, continue to innovate and create opportunities for themselves and their communities.

It is crucial that your administration fosters a more inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders business leaders, local communities and everyday citizens. Not just the cabinet, central committee, political bureau or Zanu-PF members have the answer. By hosting town hall meetings and public forums, your government can engage directly with the populace. This would not only give citizens a platform to voice their concerns but also allow for the identification of actionable solutions that are often overlooked in traditional policymaking.

Furthermore, empowering our citizens through education and skills training is essential. This approach will not only enhance individual capabilities but will also lead to a more informed populace that can actively contribute to the economy.

I urge you to consider the wealth of knowledge that resides in our communities. Listening to the voices of ordinary Zimbabweans and incorporating their insights into your policies may be the key to unlocking our nation's potential.

I believe that a collaborative approach one that prioritises the voices of the people will pave the way for a brighter economic future for Zimbabwe. Together, we can foster a more inclusive and prosperous environment that truly reflects the potential of our great nation.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. I hope to see a renewed commitment to engagement with the citizens of Zimbabwe. You can call/whatsapp +263772278161 if you need me to elaborate

Yours sincerely,

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi


Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
