Nyarota the Gukurahundi Cheerleader

Geoff Nyarota, that Gukurahundi cheerleader and genocide supporter is no more. He died in a country with hospitals without medicine. Yet he died better than the thousands who were bayoneted in the killing fields of Matabeleland and the Midlands. His claim to fame for saving some vehicles during his so-called Willowvale scandal pales into insignificance compared to his everlasting infamy of having not only supported the genocide, but penned poisonous editorials calling for Gukurahundi to "hit them (civilians) very hard" - their crime being their ethnicity and their political affiliation.His big ears, never heard the cries of 57 young men shot at point blank range in Siwale river in Lupane. His big eyes never saw the ball of fire that engulfed those 21 defenceless women as they were burnt alive in that wickedly sealed hut some with babies strapped to their backs in Mkhonyeni, Tsholotsho. His conscience was never prickled by the piercing cries of Ndebele babies smashed to rocks. Where was Nyarota and his mighty pen when those young pregnant women were ripped opened “to remove dangerous embryonic dissidents?’’. He attacked without restraint all voices that tried to highlight the genocide that his favourite party was committing. He wrote acerbic editorials glorifying the genocide while sitting on top of fresh mass graves oozing blood of innocent civilians.When he was confronted with hard evidence of his proven complicity in the genocide he frothed, dived, ducked, deflated and dismissed the unflattering marks of his genocidal footprints. He was to the Matabeleland and Midlands genocide what radio Rwanda was to the Tsutsi genocide. He was the soundtrack of the genocide. The song that encouraged it and the shield that kept it hidden from the international community. He inked his editorials with the blood of Ndebele civilians. The death of a coward. The death of a genocidaire. The death of a Gukurahundi cheerleader. The death of Geoff Nyarota. His victims have no tears to mourn him. May the Lord judge him. But harshly.Yours in PainThe Victim of Nyarota Gukurahundi Editorials