Blessed Mhlanga letter from prison

Harare, Remand Prison, 7 April 2025
Dear friends and fellow Zimbabweans
As I write from this discomfort of my overcrowded cell, I am suffering from a serious bout of flue which has drained my strength and now threatens my inner peace. Sleep hardly comes as deep thoughts and lice battle for my attention at the most undesirable times. Such is the life I have lived for the past 41 days.

The State has unleashed its worst to keep me here and mostly in total disregard of the Constitution.

I know I will be staying here longer for the sins of freedoms, particularly that of expression. I stay in the D class section with the most dangerous criminals.

My friends the journey has not been easy and it remains extremely difficult as we nudge forward; its a marathon, not a sprint. Its very uncomfortable but unavoidable.

Its a journey filled with frustrations and pain which at times overwhelms me to tears, anger and pushes me to the edge of emotional breakdown.

During these times of near emotional breakdown, I have fought with everyone around me. I have fought with my fantastic legal team, and my fellow colleagues in the media who have been standing head and shoulders in my defense. I have fought with my employer of choice and even with my own family.

Prison dear friends is a dark place it taints the soul and clouds ones judgement, for when in pain, alone and closed out to the world life is not the same. We begin to see friends as enemies and all good efforts towards us as insufficient. I tell you friends, these walls of punishment built by Smith and abused by our own carry with them a curse that needs a strong heart and mind to survive.

Dear friends, I am in pain, lost and sadly broken. This experience is not just a today event, but it will traumatize me for the rest of my life. Its a terrible battle which however I cant afford to lose. Its not easy to keep going but I have no choice to quit nor the desire to stop.

Honestly I cant imagine how I would have survived without your voices of solidarity and love. Your donations towards my upkeep in this dark place will never be forgotten or taken for granted. My lawyers bring me all your encouraging words and deeds of compassion. I say this without fear of contradicting myself - it is you who have carried me.

As I write, shaking, not from the strong violent bouts of cough, which have erased my smile over the past week and at worst have rocked this pen out of my hands. I am overwhelmed with tears, not from the pain of pre-trial punishment. Its tears not from the moving songs of worship sung by fellows in my cell, some who have killed and some have robbed others at gun point no. These are tears of joy and determination to go on, all this watered by the blood of your sacrifices and support. I wish to thank you all from the centre of my being, which center remains solid even in the face of adversity.

I am told that you have raised 4000 pounds toward my welfare through a GofundMe organized by fellow journalist and brother Hopewell Chinono appointed by family and myself to so lead.

My heart is humbled by this act of love, which I have no doubt that I have not earned in anyway. There are many who have donated through other channels. These efforts have kept my kids in school and fed. They have also spared me the pain of of eating the sad story of food fed to fellow prisoners here. These rations which hardly pass the definition of meals are not even pleasing to the eye, I honestly wonder what extent of assault the tastebuds of those who eat this food endure. I thank you for not forgetting me or my family.

Although in pain, I remain unshaken and committed to my profession of choice. I strongly believe that its the ordinary people who matter more than those who control the levers of power.

Source - Blessed Mhlanga
