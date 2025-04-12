Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | Views
His Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa
Office of the President and Cabinet
P.O. Box 7700
Harare, Zimbabwe

Re: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

Dear President Mnangagwa,

I hope this letter finds you in good health. My name is Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi and I am writing to formally request the allocation of a title deed for my ancestral rural land. It has come to my attention and is now public knowledge that Members of Parliament are being allocated land and there is a recent initiative to issue title deeds for farmland acquired from foreign settlers. I believe it is vital that the same consideration be extended to those of us who have lived on and preserved our indigenous and ancestral lands for generations.

While I recognise the importance of land reform and the redistribution efforts that began post-2000, it is concerning that many of these efforts appear to favour individuals who acquired farms in recent years in fact from the year 2000, often overlooking long-standing traditional landholders. This action questions the seriousness of fairness and inclusivity.

Furthermore, I have observed that residents of Epworth have received title deeds under your directive. It is widely acknowledged that a significant proportion of that population comprises individuals of foreign descent, originating from Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Angola. This prompts a heartfelt question! why is the same level of urgency and commitment not being directed towards empowering indigenous Zimbabweans who have occupied and cared for their ancestral lands for centuries?

Is it the case that those in authority are prioritising the interests of a select few while the majority of traditional landowners are left to fend for themselves?

I respectfully urge your office to consider the historical context and legitimate claims of all citizens residing on their ancestral lands. My request is not only about securing my property rights but also about addressing a long-standing imbalance in land ownership that continues to challenge our vision of an equitable Zimbabwe.

Should you require any further information or clarification, I would be pleased to provide it. I can be reached on +263 772 278 161, preferably via WhatsApp, as mobile reception in my rural area is often unreliable. Alternatively, you may contact me via email at jmutisi@gmail.com, as our area does not have a formal postal address.

Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to a favourable response.

Yours faithfully,

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

The reality of '9 wasted years' - A decade WMC failed to capture Zuma

22 mins ago | 6 Views

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

56 mins ago | 55 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

5 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

16 hrs ago | 553 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

17 hrs ago | 807 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 340 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 405 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 825 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

21 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

21 hrs ago | 792 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

21 hrs ago | 973 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

23 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

23 hrs ago | 740 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 485 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 994 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 399 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

24 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

24 hrs ago | 164 Views