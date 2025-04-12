Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

Opinion / Letters

His Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo MnangagwaOffice of the President and CabinetP.O. Box 7700Harare, ZimbabweRe: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural LandDear President Mnangagwa,I hope this letter finds you in good health. My name is Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi and I am writing to formally request the allocation of a title deed for my ancestral rural land. It has come to my attention and is now public knowledge that Members of Parliament are being allocated land and there is a recent initiative to issue title deeds for farmland acquired from foreign settlers. I believe it is vital that the same consideration be extended to those of us who have lived on and preserved our indigenous and ancestral lands for generations.While I recognise the importance of land reform and the redistribution efforts that began post-2000, it is concerning that many of these efforts appear to favour individuals who acquired farms in recent years in fact from the year 2000, often overlooking long-standing traditional landholders. This action questions the seriousness of fairness and inclusivity.Furthermore, I have observed that residents of Epworth have received title deeds under your directive. It is widely acknowledged that a significant proportion of that population comprises individuals of foreign descent, originating from Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Angola. This prompts a heartfelt question! why is the same level of urgency and commitment not being directed towards empowering indigenous Zimbabweans who have occupied and cared for their ancestral lands for centuries?Is it the case that those in authority are prioritising the interests of a select few while the majority of traditional landowners are left to fend for themselves?I respectfully urge your office to consider the historical context and legitimate claims of all citizens residing on their ancestral lands. My request is not only about securing my property rights but also about addressing a long-standing imbalance in land ownership that continues to challenge our vision of an equitable Zimbabwe.Should you require any further information or clarification, I would be pleased to provide it. I can be reached on +263 772 278 161, preferably via WhatsApp, as mobile reception in my rural area is often unreliable. Alternatively, you may contact me via email at jmutisi@gmail.com, as our area does not have a formal postal address.Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to a favourable response.Yours faithfully,Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi