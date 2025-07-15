An open letter to Chimhama: are you in South Africa?

Opinion / Letters

Dear Madam Chimhama,I hope I find you well, daughter of the African soil!I am writing this letter because I am deeply concerned about your utterances of violence in your video you made and was played in Point 5 Creatives studies platform: DJ Hooley is the owner of the channel. I have previously admired you and your noble cause for political and economic changes in Zimbabwe. Not until I heard you talking yesterday about how violence could bring change in Zimbabwe, I have indeed changed my mind about you because you are out destroying this revolution by uttering violence could be a driver of change. You are losing it by suggesting that violence "Operation Dudula" must be replicated in Zimbabwe to bring change. Madam, to be polite with you, you have lost it altogether. Your position should never be admired. I am sure I should have used stronger words to show how disgusted I am about such desperate display of violence. "Operation Dudula" you said should be the game in town! Me, I lose hope for my country Zimbabwe!You are saying the youth must apply "Operation Dudula" on Zvigananda zve Zimbabwe? You must be ashamed of yourself, Sisi. That violence by South African criminals you are cherishing has murdered firstly Zimbabwean citizens living in South Africa. Secondly that violence "Operation Dudula is exclusively meted on Africans from the continent of Africa. Your entry point should have been talking about criminal acts on African populations in South Africa and how horrendous it is to lose life under such circumstances. Even the former President Jacob Zuma condemned violence "Operation Dudula" openly. While he was still president, he said something very poignant about violence in South Africa on exclusively African populations. "We used violence to liberate countries in southern Africa. However, after independence, we forgot to go back to our societies and told them that violence could have been noble those years fighting for independence. We must however, refrain from it because violence breeds violence. It transforms into other forms of violence ravaging the fabric of societies across Africa and post societies to come". Those were Mr. Zuma's noble words verbatim.Think about how Emmanuel Sithole of Mozambique died: because violence is pornographic his brute death was captured on cameras for the world to see. Is that what you are politically propagating to happen in Zimbabwe? You live in South Africa, I think yes, you have firsthand information about the cruelty of violence nurtured by liberation wars; Zimbabwe is absolute casualty of violence they brought us during the liberation struggle. Read Zimbabwean news media channels daily; you will be shocked to realize the forms of violence daily taking place in our societies, some of which are so horrendous even to print the cases. Violence mutes in other forms of violence. How is Zimbabwe going to heal if Chimhama thinks, for any political and economic transformation to take place, even brute violence must be used. Those days are gone, sister! We want change through dialogue and never violence: There is nothing like "good violence": Just when I thought we have learnt a bitter lesson about "good" violence!I am sure you were not born when the liberation war started and ended, you are born free. What is liberation war means or meant, you read it in history books glorifying the "gains" of liberation through the barrel of the gun. In retrospect, the liberation war years were the darkest times in the history of conflicts. So many Zimbabweans died during the war in various degrees. Smith's soldiers are not the only organ that murdered the black population, but the liberators themselves killed their own people under horrendous circumstances. Known names are said to have murdered Zimbabweans by burning them alive if found to be collaborators with Selous Scouts; Refugee camp dwellers were frog matched to come and witness the burning of humans.Talk of punishment meted to freedom fighters during the war: Punishment was going to the war front to fight the Smith regime. Now Chimhama, think of it rationally, how was going to the war front to fight a noble war be marked as punishment? Today, we hear comrades talking large about the courage they displayed to fight Smith regime and winning the war of liberation. To be a war vet is a badge of honor today! What about the contradictions about the war, and how it was executed? We know it and we can tell it! I was there! I was in Zapu but was well connected to ZANLA forces, some from the war front. They had sad stories to tell, and they did not survive, were murdered somehow to silence them. You must be truly unknowledgeable to glorify liberation war. Just saying!Dialogue brought liberation in Zimbabwe, not the war. We can sincerely say the liberation war put pressure for dialogue in Lancaster House. Front Line States negotiated dialogue with colonialist Britain to settle the dispute, never in terms winning in the battlefields but by legalities, who owns the lands of Zimbabwe. Chimhama, forget this nonsense about how "Operation Dudula could be used in Zimbabwe to bring change. To be polite again, you are out of your mind to even harbor cruel thoughts, to think "brute cruelty" can be used to bring change. How long can nations dwell in violence as a solution to change whatever. South Africa and Zimbabwe have histories of violence: even former president Robert Mugabe was proud about his degrees in violence. If newspapers are to be believed, in South Africa, every 5 minutes, a woman, and a child, is raped, broad day light. This is violence that transmuted to various other forms of violence and did not start with rape: Rape, Robbery, Killings, Theft, Vandalism, Abductions, Lies, Looting, Dictatorships, Coups, forced marriages of under-aged girls, Hate on Othering, Tribalism, Racism, Blackmail, it goes on. Our nations are addicted to pain; they use PAIN as a pill to solve problems of any kind, even lust for sex, pain is used to apply pain to the girl-child, to another with lesser muscle ever to be equal in the act.If we are short of what to say OR talking about issues that affect millions of populations, it is better not to say it than to spit an abomination. Again, exemplifying to be transparent and inclusive, it does not mean to giving platforms to violent voices. DJ Hooley's channel must refrain from using his platform to those that glorify naked violence voices, to appear to be accommodating disparaging voices on his channel. Kupururudzira Nhamo serugare. It is easy to lose hope if young people like ana Chimhama lose focus on genuine fight to unseat Zanu and think violence is the answer. We need to learn from other countries north of us, how they conduct their revolutions. Kenya is not far from Zimbabwe. True revolutions bring change to despotic regimes without sinking low: instead go high. If Zimbabwean people cannot brave it to demonstrate, it is because the critical mass has not yet been reached. We don't have formidable leadership on the ground. Chimhama, Chamisa is pastor and not a political leader who can lead the nation from the front. Chamisa has failed dismally.The lack of formidable opposition leadership is our undoing. Change in Zimbabwe will take generations to give. This current crop of opposition leadership is not true leadership in my opinion: In several cases, it mirrors the current government traits. They are many of them in the opposition, seriously compromised. Most of them have no idea what a true revolution entails. Changes in West African countries are encouraging but they are not understood by our opposition. Is Chamisa replicating such changes Ibrahim Traore made in Burkina Faso? No! Chamisa does not believe in those strange ideas. Chamisa does not understand the definition of what a revolution means in the first place: but he understands the bible code of conduct good. His bible verses will absolve him, will take him straight to heaven!