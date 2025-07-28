Latest News Editor's Choice


Open letter to Wicknell Chivhayo

Dear Sir Wicknell Chivhayo, 

I am reaching out to you with a heartfelt plea on behalf of Chinehasha Secondary School in Chiweshe. As a prominent philanthropist, your generosity has touched countless lives, and I believe that your kindness can make a profound difference in the lives of our students.

Our school lacks a science laboratory, which has hindered our ability to offer A-Level classes. This limitation has denied our students the opportunity to explore the wonders of science and develop essential skills that are crucial for their future success. A fully equipped science laboratory would be a game-changer for us, enabling our students to engage in hands-on practical experiments and apply theoretical knowledge in a real-world setting.

Your philanthropic efforts have inspired many, and I am confident that your contribution would not only benefit our students but also inspire others to follow in your footsteps. True to the Word, "It's more blessed to give than to receive." Your gift would be a testament to the power of kindness and generosity.

By investing in our school, you would be empowering the next generation of leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers. As the saying goes, "It's better to build children than repair men." Your investment in our students' education would have a lasting impact on their lives and the community at large.

I would be eternally grateful if you could consider our request for a fully equipped science laboratory. Your benevolence would be a beacon of hope for our students, and your legacy would continue to inspire others to make a positive difference in the world.

Thank you for your time, and I look forward to your response.

Best regards,

Cde Mutandawachingama. 

Source - Cde Mutandawachingama
