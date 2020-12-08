Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Local

Zimbabwe embracing new era, future

3 hrs ago | Views
THIS is the beginning of a new era, a new era under a new President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

For the Zimbabwean people who have filled this stadium to the brim, this is another gathering within a matter of days where they are showing their passion for their country and hopes for a new future, and the new future relies on how the economy is going to be run. This is the beginning of a new era, a new era under a new President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This is the biggest task that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is going to be facing.

Those of us who have always supported him see him as the Deng Xiaoping of China who comes in after a long leadership and an atrophy in the economy; who comes in and says we must open, bring investment and open up the economy, release the energies of the people of Zimbabwe and use our resources to pry our rightful place in the global marketplace.

The manner in which Deng opened up China to foreign trade and the reforms he implemented are important lessons which Zimbabwe can learn to chart its own economic success.

The country was being by-passed by everybody in the world as other countries raced to stake their place in the global marketplace.

President Mnangagwa is going to change all that as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

He is going to vault Zimbabwe into a place where business will be loved and where investment will be properly rewarded and policies will be made to ensure there is stability in the economy.

The currency will actually be pegged so that the people can go about their daily business and other activities without worrying about a fallen currency.

These are the challenges that President Mnangagwa is going to grapple with, and we are very confident that he is going to deliver on every one of them.

The immediate task that he has is the stabilisation of the currency which has been run down because of incompetency and mismanagement.

Beyond that, we need to be friends to capital. We must be business-friendly. This should be done through domestic, regional, continental and global capital.

Zimbabwe must stake out its position on the international marketplace so that all the investors in the world choose Zimbabwe as a preferred destination.

That way, we can then address our depleting capital stock.

Our infrastructure is degraded, there are no new jobs being created and the exports have to be increased so as to drive a modern economy.

There is no internal consumption on the scale which could make a modern economy thrive.

But we have a very competent labour-force; we have a very educated population.

We have a much-disciplined population, and everybody saw how more than one million people could turn out for a march in various cities with no looting, no crime.

We now need to make that labour-force work for a modern economy. And for a modern economy to work, it needs capital.

So, we should not be anti-capital like G40 was; we should be proactive in our attraction of capital. This is the most important imperative.

We also need to enhance links with our neighbours so that our capital structure can deliver both imports and exports, which we need for a modern economy.

New markets are developing.

For example, India's 1,3 billion people and China's 1,4 billion people.

These are huge markets and no trade agreement of any sort has been signed with them for so many years.

This is the challenge we would like President Mnangagwa to address so that he becomes the Deng Xiaoping of Zimbabwe.

We pray that President Mnangagwa will make Zimbabwe a model African nation in terms of how a modern economy can be run.

Our dream is that he can deliver Africa's first First World economy.

We need to be confident because Zimbabwe has all the ingredients to achieve this as it has rich natural resources and revered human capital.

---------
Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa is Chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association, a former Cabinet Minister and Zimbabwe's Ex-Ambassador to China. He was speaking to The Sunday Mail's Kuda Bwititi at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's swearing-in ceremony at the National Sports Stadium, Harare on November 24, 2017.



Source - sundaymail
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The Paradox of the Political Sounds of Freedom in Zimbabwe - Choosing between the Fist and the Open hand

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mbuya Nehanda's remains must be repatriated first then erection of the statue

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

ZAPU statement on NPRC's purported research program on conflict in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

ZAPU on demolitions in Harare

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zim Christian Church shouldn't just pray for a better economy and country, but also for better leaders than what we have

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF infighting exposed

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zimbabwe opposition's squandered opportunities

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Covid-19: Confusion grips Zimbabwe schools

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Another minister tests positive for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 patients resort to home remedies

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

No venue for Bushiri's New Year service

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chiyangwa laughs last?

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe feels heat as debt spirals

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis presents immense opportunities'

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Jah Prayzah, Winky D clash

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Black Elisha vows to 'block' Xmas accidents

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF official caught in fierce storm over land

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Christmas SOS for Zapu, Zpra veterans

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Shebeens sprout in Vic Falls amid lockdown

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe's minerals revenue hits US$2 billion

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Robber escapes from jail, rapes woman

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa directs urgent facelift for Victoria Falls Border

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Rains raise hopes of bumper harvest

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Nakamba's Villa back to winning ways

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Phased opening for schools in January

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

University rankings misleading

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Police arrest 35 MDC Alliance youths

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

ZACC probes Judiciary, churches

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

When local authorities become hopeless laggards

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Reforming to rebuild Zimbabwe: A time for growth - Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Fair or Unfair 2023 Election - Opposition is going to Win - Teedzai

16 hrs ago | 1646 Views

ZEC gets $1.7 b (US$ 17 m) for 2023 elections - meaningless ritual and criminal waste of money

17 hrs ago | 282 Views

Econet Vic Falls Marathon kicks off today

17 hrs ago | 141 Views

Thieves steal mobile phones at police station

23 hrs ago | 1775 Views

The invisible GBV in the workplace

23 hrs ago | 463 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days