'Chief Justice Malaba is apolitical'

Opinion / Local

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) notes with great concern accusations and malicious reports being levelled on the person of the Chief Justice (CJ) Luke Malaba with the intent of aligning him with a political party, political discussions and political activities that occurred recently.On November 11, NewsDay carried a letter to the editor with malicious falsehoods alleging that the CJ attended a political event on October 21, 2021.We wish to advise that the CJ was never in attendance at the event in question, section 165(4) of the Constitution provides that members of the Judiciary must not engage in any political activities and section 165(4)(d) further states that they must not attend political meetings.The allegations, therefore, that the CJ attended a political gathering are in the very least without basis and are malicious.We, therefore, wish to assure you and the nation at large, that the CJ is well aware of these peremptory constitutional provisions and has no intention at all to violate them.The CJ and, indeed, all the judges are apolitical and they fully understand the doctrine of separation of powers as enshrined in the Constitution.We make these comments in the hope that you will publish them in response to the letter which you published on November 11, 2021 and you will in the spirit of objective journalism give them the same and equal prominence as the original letter.