Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Local

'Chief Justice Malaba is apolitical'

2 hrs ago | Views
THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) notes with great concern accusations and malicious reports being levelled on the person of the Chief Justice (CJ) Luke Malaba with the intent of aligning him with a political party, political discussions and political activities that occurred recently.

On November 11, NewsDay carried a letter to the editor with malicious falsehoods alleging that the CJ attended a political event on October 21, 2021.

We wish to advise that the CJ was never in attendance at the event in question, section 165(4) of the Constitution provides that members of the Judiciary must not engage in any political activities and section 165(4)(d) further states that they must not attend political meetings.

The allegations, therefore, that the CJ attended a political gathering are in the very least without basis and are malicious.

We, therefore, wish to assure you and the nation at large, that the CJ is well aware of these peremptory constitutional provisions and has no intention at all to violate them.

The CJ and, indeed, all the judges are apolitical and they fully understand the doctrine of separation of powers as enshrined in the Constitution.

We make these comments in the hope that you will publish them in response to the letter which you published on November 11, 2021 and you will in the spirit of objective journalism give them the same and equal prominence as the original letter.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

'Mnangagwa has let me down'

2 hrs ago | 1780 Views

State wants Chiwenga's estranged wife detained

2 hrs ago | 773 Views

Man loses property in goblin-cleansing deal

2 hrs ago | 596 Views

Outcry over anti 'regime change' NGOs Bill

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Beitbridge armed robbers net R1,7m, US$50K in spree

2 hrs ago | 633 Views

NRZ solar-powers coaches

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Govt urged to implement dam safety plan

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Mine workers overtaxed'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

3 Ruwa armed robbers nabbed, denied bail

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Old equipment stifles Zimbabwe pharmaceutical sector

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Teachers down tools

2 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zesa scales down load-shedding

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Shake-up at African Sun

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Sables rise in new World Rugby rankings

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Court halts Guti varsity SEC elections

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Looming by-elections fuel Zanu-PF factionalism

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

ZimPost appeals for drones

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Khaya Moyo, a freedom fighter par excellence

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Gwanda Provincial Hospital receives dialysis machine

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe Saints legend dies

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zesa switches off Ziscosteel

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Khaya Moyo: Selfless freedom fighter

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bosso seek season first win

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF dispels factionalism rumours

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

SC hears Malaba judgment appeal

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mohadi mourns Khaya Moyo

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Gold deliveries to increase

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife's trial ruling today

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Apartheid leader De Klerk to be burnt

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Ex-MDC councillor on rampage over love triangle

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwean woman secures AU ambassadorial post

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Phase 2 of Beitbridge border upgrading gets under way

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Woman loses freedom bid in $35m fraud case

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

11-year-old kills self

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Redcliff water crisis need to be thoroughly investigated and lasting solution found

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

Highlanders - Dynamos deal: A case of Economic empowerment

11 hrs ago | 393 Views

Lifting sanctions must not benefit 'those who steal' ED acolytes told to their faces - still, they did not hear

12 hrs ago | 652 Views

5 armed robbers nabbed

12 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Khama Billiat retires

12 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Roki set for SA album launch

13 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Khaya Moyo

13 hrs ago | 791 Views

Khaya Moyo declared national hero

13 hrs ago | 461 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife not fit to stand trial

13 hrs ago | 633 Views

Killer Zivhu reaffirms loyalty to Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zapu says Khaya Moyo's death Llaves Zimbabwe 'poorer'

13 hrs ago | 558 Views

Top businessman weeps in court

13 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to SA for Trade Fair

13 hrs ago | 192 Views

Woman files rape complaint against 'Prophet Freddy'

13 hrs ago | 440 Views

SA police hold Zimbabwean serial killer in deaths of 7 women

13 hrs ago | 442 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days