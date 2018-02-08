Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Tsvangirai family: Fighting for a living man's estate

6 hrs ago | Views
Sharpshooter
It was clear from a mile away that the MDC Alliance was headed for its predictable split.

With elections around the corner, the monumental disarray within the opposition camp looks at first like a circus of political clowns but on close inspection, it really is a pitiable inheritance dispute with siblings fighting over an estate while the father is still alive.

As opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is battling for dear life in a hospital abroad, his three vice-presidents, like the spoilt brats they are, are busy angling for a share of the spoils in cruel anticipation of their leader's demise.

So callous has been the infighting to the extent that it is reported Tsvangirai's wife, Elizabeth, has been barred from seeing her ailing husband for fear that she may influence the succession dispute.

No one cares about his spouse anymore; the very spouse they used to praise as "amai, amai" – today she is treated as if she bewitched her husband.

She is vilified for purportedly supporting vice-president Nelson Chamisa.

What is most perplexing as the drama unfolds is the wanton disregard for ubuntu and humanity. Elizabeth simply wants to see her husband but troops of power-hungry political vultures are already circling around Tsvangirai's deathbed as they cannot wait for him to breathe his last.

While Tsvangirai is alive, the vice-presidential trio is selfishly parcelling out his presidential powers amongst themselves.

With this kind of attitude, void of any democratic values, there is no prize for guessing that the MDC and its alliance will disintegrate.

There is a Shona saying that goes: "Pfuma yenhaka inoparadza ukama."

The late John Chibadura popularised it in a sungura song in which he details how the jostling for an estate has dire consequences.

He talks of a brother who takes the deceased's vehicle only to be involved in an accident and perish; and another brother who loots all the deceased's livestock only to wake up one day when every beast has been struck by lightning.

The climax is the nephew who inherits the deceased's wife only to suffer from a horrible venereal disease.

For all intents and purposes, this is a terrific description of what awaits the MDC in the very near future.

It will disintegrate. The so-called Alliance will revert to its own stand-alone political fragments. Obert Gutu will contest against Tendai Biti for Harare East constituency while Chamisa, Thoko Khupe and Elias Mudzuri will each battle against President ED from their own little corners.

Trust me, it is going to get both funnier and sadder.

All those who will have pinned their hopes on MDC over the last 18 years will be eternally disillusioned. Shattered hopes and destroyed dreams will be reaped at the ironically named Harvest House. A real harvest of thorns.

Even as President ED opens up political and social space, the MDCs are hell-bent on committing suicide.

The international observers our President has said can come for the 2018 harmonised elections will observe the disharmony in the MDCs and bear witness to their annihilation.

No one will pay attention to the detractors who continue to tweet to high heavens or those who plead to dig up graves and open wounds that have taken a generation to heal.

Surely, if Tsvangirai beheld this vision of what will happen to the MDCs, he would spring from his bed. If he knew he was just going to be a wispy memory of a once formidable opposition party; a party that once gave Zanu-PF a run for its money; a party that improved the way Zanu-PF provides leadership today – if only he knew, he would head back home immediately.

The hyenas have gathered. They don't care if he is alive or not.

Yes, Tsvangirai is alive but no one in the MDCs cares. None of them care even half as much as President ED who took time to visit him at his home.

Zimbabweans should vote wisely this year. No one can afford to put in power a party full of greedy politicians who have no regard life, marriage, prosperity or democracy!

Dubula'zitha!

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Accommodation

Water borehole surveying made easy

I.c.t courses & chinese lessons

3-4 bedroom house secure

Crane trucks for hire.

Student accommodation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zororo Makamba bounces back with a Point of View

51 mins ago | 200 Views

Zanu-PF thug collects BVR serial numbers from voters

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

Cop up for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

This New Curriculum may overlook adult erudition

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Tsvangirai goes on hunger strike

5 hrs ago | 4951 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri battle escalates

5 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Mnangagwa won't return land to Zimbabwe white farmers

5 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Mnangagwa deploy police to Tsvangirai's house

6 hrs ago | 3975 Views

'Mnangagwa's Peace and Reconciliation Commission Flawed'

6 hrs ago | 562 Views

New twist to Negomo chieftainship wrangle

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

Outrage over Zimsec scandal

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

The Facts about the Cape Town Meeting

6 hrs ago | 884 Views

Mapeza to decide on Bosso target

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa sheds tears at rally

6 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Fans to see new look Highlanders in action

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

MDC-T calls for candidates outside alliance partners

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

Multi-million company to launch nine companies in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 955 Views

NRZ back on the rails

6 hrs ago | 614 Views

Gift Banda asks not to pay rates

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

High Court to sit over exam resit

6 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mayor walks out of council meeting

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chisora offered £80K to fight Joyce

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mining investment indaba on

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Industry sees economy surpassing growth targets

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Can the NPRC overcome a legacy of failure?

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa wins genocide commision court challenge

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

We have nothing to hide, claims Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Investors smile on Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

Tuku, Mukanya rivalry renewed

6 hrs ago | 310 Views

Parents expect heads to roll

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

'Officials looted Chiadzwa diamonds'

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Dangote revives interest in Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zim film premiere on Zambezi Magic

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimra threatens to wield axe

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Big Time boss arrested for fraud, fake tax invoices

7 hrs ago | 481 Views

First consignment of NRZ wagons arrives

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa faces jail over debt

7 hrs ago | 217 Views

Chiyangwa warned

7 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Movement for Democratic Confusion'

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mudzuri, Chamisa speak on battle for MDC-T top post

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

Let us breathe back life to Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

Dynamos test for DeMbare

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Violence fears as MDC-T wars escalate

7 hrs ago | 115 Views

EU, UN to observe Zimbabwe polls

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Khama Billiat fires agent

7 hrs ago | 335 Views

'Mangudya failed to put cap on RTGS balances'

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Man divorces wife for being educated

7 hrs ago | 475 Views

Lax systems cost Zimsec reputation, credibility

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Govt growth rate too optimistic'

7 hrs ago | 27 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days