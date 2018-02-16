The real coup in MDC-T

Opinion / National

My People First things first, my deepest condolences to the Tsvangirai family for the loss of the family head, Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.By extension, I would also like to proffer my condolences to that fractured and disjointed outfit which he led and also gave his name, the Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai.I have never seen such chaos.Almost as chaotic as Zanu-PF except the Zanu-PF soldiers were able to make a timely intervention after I and a few Gay 40 members had completely surrounded and captured Bhobho.There have been many interpretations of what G40 stood for.I say Gay 40, others say Gushungo 40, with some suggesting Gire 40 and other creative minds calling it Generation 40.The similarities between Zanu-PF and MDC-T in terms of capture of long-time ailing leaders are astounding.The two leaders had young beautiful wives who were immediately captured by equally young and ambitious people in their parties.The two leaders were essentially on the cusp of taking their parties to the graves with them.Their acts of commissions or omissions could still serve as lessons to politicians of the future.As I said, Zanu-PF soldiers prevented a disaster in their party by staging a coup, which they still deny to this day although it is there for all to see that a coup was staged.Now with the MDC-T, Tsvangirai started the process by staging a coup on the party constitution and his deputy, Thokozani Khupe.Khupe was elected at the party's congress and if the party was as democratic as they claim, the yellow bone madam should be acting president of the party with minimal disruptions taking place.As his condition continued to deteriorate, the Manicaland-born Tsvangirai began to ring-fence the presidency by appointing two boys from Masvingo, Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa.As his condition deteriorated and having failed to decisively deal with the succession issue, others say having successfully muddied the terrain, an appropriate environment was created whereby the Tsvangirai family is seen as playing a role in anointing the successor.Some like the Gushungo Dairies milk delivery pastor were reportedly-anointing themselves via social media with others reportedly getting bedside signatures of anointment.The unanswered question is: What does the MDC-T constitution say?Unless if the constitution of the party is faulty, surely when the president of a political party dies, the elected deputy should replace him until processes to appoint the substantive leader are initiated.Right now, it will be difficult to ward off accusations that one of the MDC-T policies is that it should never be led by a woman or a person from Matabeleland.As a result, as Tsvangirai breathed his last (chitunha chisati chatonhora), one of the appointed vice-presidents had like Jacob, stolen his Esau's blessing and crowned himself.Pass the popcorn and watch the drama unfold.As Zanu-PF marches resolutely to victory, watch these clowns in the opposition do everything to ensure the unelectable Lizard Ngwena getting elected.You watch them fight over those tables, few remaining vehicles and maybe the offices and forget about campaigns.In fact, the drama started at the funeral wake and more will happen as people fight to position themselves.That is where the real coup took place although there were no military tanks nor a Roman Catholic priest.The prophecy of Nathaniel ManheruNathaniel Manheru was a very prolific writer. He did not hide the fact that he supported Zanu-PF.And he spoke a lot of truths to the point that anybody wanting to know what was going on in government and the party needed to read that column.His usually accurate information also carried equally startlingly accurate information on developments in the opposition, a clear indication of how much espionage was taking place, including infiltration.The immature chose to ignore the column out of political bias while others were worn down by the atrociously long column.As the bigger tent issue was playing out in public and as Morgan was having public fights with Thokozani, Manheru alerted those who cared to read that Save needed to be careful of a plan being hatched that was looking at life beyond him.Three lawyers were reportedly at the centre of that plan and they included Tendai, Nelson and Welshman.Zacc, munopenga! Munopenga!Can you imagine those people at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) are making noise about how it took me a few minutes to acquire a doctorate?Next thing they will be coming here to the Blue Roof to verify if my first degree in Chinese is authentic. They may even want to find out if at all I can speak Chinese.When MSU gave Lizard Ngwena some dubious honorary degree, Jonso pointed out that procedure had not been followed.I don't care about all that nonsense being pursued by people with criminal records in South Africa and Namibia and even here in Zimbabwe.Munopenga! Munopenga!Munhuwese kuna Amai!Unconquerable!Umasalu wezwelonke!Dr Amai Stopit! (Miracle PhD from UZ)l Feedback: Doctorstopit@gmail.com