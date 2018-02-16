Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

The real coup in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | Views
My People First things first, my deepest condolences to the Tsvangirai family for the loss of the family head, Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.

By extension, I would also like to proffer my condolences to that fractured  and disjointed outfit which he led and also gave his name, the Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai.

I have never seen such chaos.

Almost as chaotic as Zanu-PF except the Zanu-PF soldiers were able to make a timely intervention after I and a few Gay 40 members had completely surrounded and captured Bhobho.

There have been many interpretations of what G40 stood for.

I say Gay 40, others say Gushungo 40, with some suggesting Gire 40 and other creative minds calling it Generation 40.

The similarities between Zanu-PF and MDC-T in terms of capture of long-time ailing leaders are astounding.

The two leaders had young beautiful wives who were immediately captured by equally young and ambitious people in their parties.

The two leaders were essentially on the cusp of taking their parties to the graves with them.

Their acts of commissions or omissions could still serve as lessons to politicians of the future.

As I said, Zanu-PF soldiers prevented a disaster in their party by staging a coup, which they still deny to this day although it is there for all to see that a coup was  staged.

Now with the MDC-T, Tsvangirai started the process by staging a coup on the party constitution  and his deputy, Thokozani Khupe.

Khupe was elected at the party's congress and if the party was as democratic as they claim, the yellow bone madam should be acting president of the party with minimal disruptions taking place.

As his condition continued to deteriorate, the Manicaland-born Tsvangirai began to ring-fence the presidency by appointing two boys from Masvingo, Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa.

As his condition deteriorated and having failed to decisively deal with the succession issue, others say having successfully muddied the terrain, an appropriate environment was created whereby the Tsvangirai family is seen as playing a role in anointing the successor.

Some like the Gushungo Dairies milk delivery pastor were reportedly-anointing themselves via social media with others reportedly getting bedside signatures  of anointment.

The unanswered question is: What does the MDC-T constitution say?

Unless if  the constitution  of the party is faulty, surely when the president of a political party dies, the elected deputy should replace him until processes to appoint the substantive leader are initiated.

Right now, it will be difficult to ward off accusations that one of the MDC-T policies is that it should never be led by a woman or a person from Matabeleland.

As a result, as Tsvangirai breathed his last (chitunha chisati chatonhora), one of the appointed vice-presidents had like Jacob, stolen his Esau's blessing and crowned himself.

Pass the popcorn and watch the drama unfold.

As Zanu-PF marches resolutely to victory, watch these clowns in the opposition do everything to ensure the unelectable Lizard Ngwena getting elected.

You watch them fight over those tables, few remaining vehicles and maybe the offices and forget about campaigns.

In fact, the drama started at the funeral wake and more will happen as people fight to position themselves.

That is where the real coup took place although there were no military tanks nor a Roman Catholic priest.

The prophecy of Nathaniel Manheru

Nathaniel Manheru was a very prolific writer. He did not hide the fact that he supported Zanu-PF.

And he spoke a lot of truths to the point that anybody wanting to know what was going on in government and the party needed to read that column.

His usually accurate information also carried equally startlingly accurate information on developments in the opposition, a clear indication of how much espionage was taking place, including infiltration.

The immature chose to ignore the column out of political bias while others were worn down by the atrociously long column.

As the bigger tent issue was playing out in public and as Morgan was having public fights with Thokozani, Manheru alerted those who cared to read that Save needed to be careful of a plan being hatched that was looking at life beyond him.

Three lawyers were reportedly at the centre of that plan and they included Tendai, Nelson and Welshman.

Zacc, munopenga! Munopenga!

Can you imagine those people at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) are making noise about how it took me a few minutes to acquire a doctorate?

Next thing they will be coming here to the Blue Roof to verify if my first degree in Chinese is authentic. They may even want to find out if at all I can speak Chinese.

When MSU gave Lizard Ngwena some dubious honorary degree, Jonso pointed out that procedure had not been followed.

I don't care about all that nonsense being pursued by people with criminal records in South Africa and Namibia and even here in Zimbabwe.

Munopenga! Munopenga!

Munhuwese kuna Amai!

Unconquerable!

Umasalu wezwelonke!

Dr Amai Stopit! (Miracle PhD from UZ)

l Feedback: Doctorstopit@gmail.com

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #MDC-T, #Coup, #Real, #Chamisa

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe after Morgan Tsvangirai - A narrative full of trials, sadness and hope

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zimbabwe general elections won't be free and fair

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

SABC axes Zimbabwean-born presenter over Ramaphosa, Tsvangirai blunder

4 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Chombo arrested

5 hrs ago | 923 Views

Tsvangirai was never for the National Heroes Acre

5 hrs ago | 382 Views

Peter Dube's suspension lifted

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Police boss Matanga dragged to court

5 hrs ago | 558 Views

G40 ministers appear before party

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

'Khupe loses ground'

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa's army takes over Tsvangirai body, sparks fury

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chamisa barred from Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

Prophet Makandiwa's accusers seek to avoid court

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Why EU embraced Mnangagwa govt

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Tsvangirai grief shakes Buhera

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimsec leaks scandal deepens

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Chiyangwa's bag of empty promises

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

TB Joshua fails to meet Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Prophet Magaya opens $17m factory

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Makandiwa gives Mnangagwa $300,000

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Welshman Ncube drops Tsvangirai bombshell

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Tsvangirai's death must unite warring MDC leaders

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chiyangwa's dream shattered

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

How Grace Mugabe got her ‘fake' PhD

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chombo accused of demanding shares

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mugabe looks happy, relaxed, says cleric

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Battle for Morgan Tsvangirai's throne escalates

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Foreign-based stars who could play for Zimbabwe Sables

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Khupe speaks on Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Death threats in split MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Cop 'rapes' wife

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

MDC implodes - Rumours and gossip destroys the once strong party

7 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Its death, power and money

9 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Chaos erupts as Tsvangirai body arrives - Khupe, Mudzuri booed

12 hrs ago | 12062 Views

Vigil mourns Tsvangirai 'Father of the nation'

13 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Govt hailed for reducing domestic violence

13 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

13 hrs ago | 3955 Views

Chief Hozhele dies at 101

13 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai: Footprints on the sands of history

15 hrs ago | 1834 Views

WATCH: Morgan Tsvangirai - Hero tribute song

15 hrs ago | 5026 Views

Zanu-PF's sudden love for late Tsvangirai must be taken with care

16 hrs ago | 2331 Views

Villager sues Zanu-PF thug for $10 000 over assault

17 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chief accused of cheating villagers in fuel money

18 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Villager assaulted for sabotaging Zanu PF activities

18 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zanu PF activist video record people registering to vote

18 hrs ago | 696 Views

Heavily armed Anti- Riot Police deployed at Lupane court as MRP President appears

18 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Power hungry MDC-T activists should have waited until after Tsvangirai burial

18 hrs ago | 2416 Views

ZACRAS commemorates World Radio Day

19 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zanu PF factions clash over land in Epworth

19 hrs ago | 504 Views

In memory of President Morgan Tsvangirai

19 hrs ago | 802 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days