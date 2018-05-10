Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

'RBZ must regulate not ban cryptocurrencies'

22 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe Information and Communication Technology Division (ZICT) and other IT experts have called on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to regulate cryptocurrencies rather than banning them outright.

A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that is not issued by any central bank authority, rendering it theoretically immune to government interference or manipulation. The first cryptocurrency to capture public imagination was Bitcoin. Bitcoin's success has spawned a number of competing cryptocurrencies, such as Litecoin, Namecoin, PPCoin and Bitmari in Zimbabwe.

This comes after the RBZ said last week it had asked financial institutions not to get involved in cryptocurrency transactions for fear of possible problems from the unregulated trading. The directive was shared in a circular on virtual currencies distributed to all financial institutions last Friday.

According to the circular signed by the RBZ registrar of banking institutions Norman Mataruka, the central bank has said that it is taking these measures to protect the public and safeguard the integrity, safety, and soundness of the country's financial system.

This means banks are prohibited from investing or trading in cryptocurrency, offering cryptocurrency exchanges and creating platforms for cryptocurrency trading.

They are also banned from allowing clients to use credit cards to buy cryptocurrency, and from advising customers on investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

The central bank has said cryptocurrencies were not legal tender in Zimbabwe and it was worried that they may be used in illegal activities such as money laundering or supporting terrorism.

The ban in the use of cryptocurrencies comes only a few days after Finance and Economic Planning minister Patrick Chinamasa announced Zimbabwe's economy was now 96 percent cashless.

Under this regime, EcoCash, OneMoney, TeleCash, Zipit, bank cards, credit cards, debit cards or Internet have become more and more prevalent and have taken the place of cash transactions.

The ZICT, a division of Zimbabwe Institution of Engineering (ZIE), said this is an extremely enthusiastic idea considering that Facebook has introduced its own cryptocurrency.

"Could it be that RBZ does not understand what cryptocurrency is? RBZ should be in the forefront of these new technology currencies. As ICT professionals, we would like to remind RBZ that cryptocurrency is here to stay and the best we can do is to introduce our very own Zimbabwe cryptocurrency," Jacob Mutisi, the head of ZICT said.

"Please can RBZ advise us who they consulted considering that none of our Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers or the ICT division was consulted to provide any feedback on these modern technology developments that are taking place around the world?

"In Zimbabwe we have the best brains when it comes to Block Chain Technology (used to develop cryptocurrency) with Harare Institute of Technology leading the way. You don't need to look no further."

ZICT took exception to point number 3 on the RBZ press statement which said: "As monetary authorities, the Reserve Bank is the custodian of public trust and has an obligation to safeguard the integrity of payment systems.

"Cryptocurrencies have strong linkages and interconnectedness with standard means of payments and trading applications and rely on much of the same institutional infrastructure that serves the overall financial system."

ZICT reminded the RBZ that "they do not print any money, furthermore, the future is here, 96 percent of our transactions, we are using virtual currency which you may think you control."

The RBZ statement also said "financial regulators around the world have identified the dangers and risks presented by virtual currencies to financial stability which include risk of loss due to price volatility, theft or fraud, money laundering and other criminal activities. "Further, cryptocurrencies can be used to facilitate tax evasion as well as externalisation of funds in violation of a country's laws."

ZICT said nothing is completely secure.

"May we remind RBZ the environment we are in as Zimbabwe Information and Communication Technologies a division of Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers has identified loopholes and vulnerabilities that can completely derail Zimbabwe's cashless trajectory which we can demonstrate on your request?

"Our suggestion is for the RBZ to call for a stakeholders meeting that should include ICT professional who can clearly explain the benefits of cryptocurrency especially in our cashless Zimbabwe.

"RBZ, there is no going back on this block chain advancement we are procrastinating on something we should embrace and implement. Last but not least cryptocurrency is here to stay."

Nigel Gambanga, an expert in the new technologies, said  the stance taken by Zimbabwe's central bank is not new.

"The cryptocurrencies space is still facing a lot of scrutiny and regulators in other markets have taken a cautious approach, pushed by concerns around money laundering, tax evasion, fraud and in cases like Zimbabwe, the externalisation of foreign currency in response to the country's foreign currency challenges," Gambanga said.

"Countries like India and China have explored this route before and in Africa, Kenya's regulator has also taken a hard stance against cryptocurrencies.

"They are all meant to be measures against potential risks in a new space.

"However, such moves also have a negative impact on legal service providers including entities that solve some problems that affect the economy.

"In Zimbabwe, a number of businesses that have emerged in this space over the past few years that include the local cryptocurrency exchanges like Golix as well as outfits that have been using cryptocurrencies to facilitate remittances such as Bitmari will be affected by the directive," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #RBZ, #Regulate, #Ban

Comments

Comforter on sale

Large bundles of thatching grass for sale

Wanted

Nissan atlas on sale

Available is a wedding venue

Isuzuki boat on sale

John deere tractor for sale

For sale is mazda demio


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

OneMoney subscribers get free school fees

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Biti, Mwonzora clash on twitter

14 mins ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa saviour face deportation from South Africa

15 mins ago | 53 Views

Chamisa reaches out to Majome

16 mins ago | 56 Views

Britain called out for 'open support to Mnangagwa'

17 mins ago | 33 Views

Charamba warns Chamisa

18 mins ago | 115 Views

Vela hunts Mliswa

19 mins ago | 114 Views

Mujuru faces grim poll prospects

21 mins ago | 65 Views

UZ student set free over fees hike protest

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Letter to the Editor Teacher should reconsider their mass action

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Zapu-PDZ merger teeters on the brink: Nyagomo a 'ceremonial VP'

3 hrs ago | 647 Views

ZANU PF manifesto at a glance

3 hrs ago | 728 Views

Boy rapes pregnant goat in Chiweshe

3 hrs ago | 1511 Views

BREAKING: Head-on collision kills 3

3 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Ex-CIO boss appears before Temba Mliswa

3 hrs ago | 1893 Views

Of media polarization and The Zanu PF 2018 manifesto

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

Revenge Part 2: Plot to oust Mafa Sibanda thickens, Khupe will never rest for sure

6 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Chamisa in the eyes of the outside world, could he be the face of the renascence of African democracy?

6 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Wishful vs Thoughtful thinking: The curse of Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Chamisa's Big Problem With the Truth

6 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Gukurahundi fear dispelled in Matebeleland.

6 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T candidates selection

7 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

7 hrs ago | 2474 Views

Majome's withdrawal sparks anger from residents

7 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Welshman Ncube unveils Parly candidates - full list

7 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Baboon mauls baby

7 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Zimbabwe's deadliest highway

7 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Cheating wife kills baby

7 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Sex-sanctioned hubby takes wife to court

7 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Jessie Majome accuse MDC-T leadership of betrayal

7 hrs ago | 644 Views

Expect bhora musango

7 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Tobacco cash flows fail to improve liquidity

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chipanga sued over $62,000 CBZ debt

7 hrs ago | 794 Views

Roy Bennet pilot had substance in blood

7 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Reprieve for pensioners

7 hrs ago | 870 Views

Zimbabwe braces for price increases, shortages

7 hrs ago | 895 Views

Mutambara trashes Zanu-PF manifesto

7 hrs ago | 611 Views

'Army has no choice, will salute me,' says Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 866 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

8 hrs ago | 794 Views

MDC Alliance to craft economic rescue plan

8 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mudenda take Chamisa's side in MDC-T wrangle

8 hrs ago | 3073 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 4641 Views

Chamisa has faults, says Coltart

8 hrs ago | 3208 Views

Mudenda vetoed decision to summon Mugabe to parliament

8 hrs ago | 1122 Views

War veterans can't hold the country perpetually hostage

8 hrs ago | 542 Views

Chamisa dangles lump sum for war vets

8 hrs ago | 2174 Views

Police block Zanu-PF youth demo

8 hrs ago | 652 Views

Batswana Zion members cheat death

8 hrs ago | 385 Views

Majome pushed out of MDC-T?

8 hrs ago | 564 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days