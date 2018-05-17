Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Opposition must continue pushing Zec for reforms

1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has finally relented and will allow political parties to observe the printing of ballots, a significant victory for the opposition that has been campaigning for this.

It is a mystery why Zec has been obstinate on this issue for so long, as it is a cornerstone for transparency.

While the opposition may want to celebrate what looks like an important victory, it is important that they keep their eyes on the ball and push to have Zec opening up even more.

This is just the beginning and there is need for them to keep pushing until Zec allows them to be part or at least observe the procurement exercise.

Zimbabwe has promised to hold credible, free and fair elections and the process begins with openness regarding the tendering process for ballot printing.

Zec cannot do things in half measures and there is need for the commission to be as transparent as possible to show that it is committed to a free poll.

It is important that the election governing body goes all out to show that it is transparent and this will involve the tendering process.

It is imperative that, while at it, opposition parties should audit the provisional voters' roll, whose inspection began on Saturday.

There is need for meticulous verification to ensure that everything is in order and all anomalies are weeded out.

The opposition needs to keep pushing Zec, as nothing will come on a silver platter.

Zec has yielded to pressure in this round, they will probably be more obstinate next time, but the opposition needs to keep pushing hard.

A lot is riding on these elections and it is imperative that the opposition is unyielding and untiring in its demands for transparency.

Hopefully, Zec will understand that these are reasonable demands and there is no need for a cloak and dagger approach to running elections.

While the opposition often cites rigging as a reason for its losses in elections, it has so far failed to substantiate those allegations, although there is almost consensus that chicanery begins with the voters' register.

In the last elections, the government failed to provide the opposition with the voters' roll and this is where the rigging could have happened.

It is, thus, important that all the political parties have access to the register on which they should spend weeks poring over and pointing out irregularities.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Zec, #Reforms, #2018

Comments

Couples getaway

Looking for stand to buy in mahatshula

4 row maize planter

Manningdale stands 1 acre

12 high density properties needed, 53 lowdensity, 3plots in kezington or montgomery

New bosal compact premium folding cycle carrier-bosal tourer ii compact cycle carrier

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

20 acre montgomery prized to go


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kasukuwere says, 'I'll return to face the music'

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's partners cry foul

58 mins ago | 712 Views

UK exposes Mnangagwa's $100m spin

58 mins ago | 809 Views

Mujuru launches manifesto in Dotito

59 mins ago | 202 Views

Disgruntled MDC-T protesters block offices

59 mins ago | 350 Views

Bulk fuel imports increase

60 mins ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe / SA launch joint crime-busting operation

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Mliswa takes missing $15bn crusade to Mugabe's mansion

1 hr ago | 467 Views

Without Zanu-PF, MDC is nothing

1 hr ago | 107 Views

John Nkomo's son cries foul over Zanu-PF primaries

1 hr ago | 189 Views

ZBC set to introduce security service channel

1 hr ago | 114 Views

'Zimbabwe police keep violating the law'

1 hr ago | 186 Views

'Mnangagwa should go beyond rhetoric'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF youth injured in intra-party clashes

1 hr ago | 95 Views

'Banks prioritising Harare firms on forex allocations'

1 hr ago | 63 Views

ZITF boss dumped me for being jobless: 'Hubby' claims

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa fleshes out his 2030 vision

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Chamisa scraps rallies

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Election 2018, the propaganda model

1 hr ago | 21 Views

We're not 'junta Govt' claims coup VP

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Chinotimba fails to settle Zesa bill

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Zanu-PF flexes mobilisation muscles

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Another cocaine arrest in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Pirate taxi driver 'follows, rapes 19-year-old passenger'

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Mwenezi targets 90 000 Zanu-PF votes

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Mapfumo, sister-in-law collaborate

1 hr ago | 86 Views

'Prophet' resisting arrest bites police

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Jilted man wrecks lover's home

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Skimpily dressed teen bashes chief

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Gukurahundi commission to open Facebook Page

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zec launches mobile platform for voters' roll inspection

1 hr ago | 68 Views

'Military does not run Zanu-PF'

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Ariel Sibanda spares Bosso blushes

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Soldier up for robbery

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa to address youth forum

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Nero, MDC not learning from the past

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Why ED, not NC, already has my vote

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Isis threatens Ronaldo, Messi ahead of World Cup

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Govt takes over radio and TV transmitters installation

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Senior Zipra cadre dies

1 hr ago | 208 Views

FC Platinum makes Zuze look like a zuze

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe working on new diamond policy

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe mMining firms not forced to list on ZSE'

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe suspends cannabis/ mbanje licensing

13 hrs ago | 2688 Views

'Zimbabwe needs own currency'

13 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Zanu-PF running scared

13 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Gukurahundi commission, Mthwakazi radicals find each other

13 hrs ago | 977 Views

Mujuru launches election manifesto

13 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Democratic Opposition begins grassroots campaigns

13 hrs ago | 565 Views

Bosso, Caps United in goalless draw

13 hrs ago | 527 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days