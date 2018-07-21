How safe is data in 'cloud storage'?

Opinion / National

Cyber attacks have become a new menace to the civilised world and seem upping the ante.The physics world appear at loss as how to deal with cyber attacks. Even some small countries in Africa have fallen victim to this new kid on the block. The more things change the more they remain the same.After all is said and done, we now realise that the bulky files of yesteryear were safer and more private though cumbersome. Talk of 'cloud storage', where are the servers and how safe and private is one's data? How many people and organizations have access to your private files and media?A whizkid in far flung Timbuktu or outer Siberia can open any files with a simple tap on the keyboard. The information highway may not be that secure after all, a lot of eyes could be gleaning through people's data.Even the major economies are complaining of the new electronic terrorism, their secret files being reached with much ease, sometimes by undesirable elements and competitors.Tondo Murisa. Harare.