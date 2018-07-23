How come women live longer than men?

Opinion / National

It boggles the mind, yes it does. Does anyone out there know why we have more widows when compared to widowers in the land?It be in towns or in rural dress the difference is the same, most households are now run by widows after demise of the men. Even in cases where a guy marries a girl older than him, he tends to leave this world pronto.Some school of thought say its because men lie about their ages whilst others say its wear and tear since men seem to do most of the hard work.In war situations one would understand, not where peacetime is the norm. Some rural women do the same hard work that wearies the man, cutting down firewood, moulding bricks, heading cattle etc. May those in the know demystify longevity in women.Tondorindo Murisa. Harare.