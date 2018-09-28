Hospital ill-treating pregnant women

Opinion / National

EDITOR,Let us all fight corruption at all costs in all public institutions, especially health. Recently I walked out of a hospital (name supplied) in Shangani without being attended to because of the inefficiency of the staff there. Some of the nurses who are in charge of the hospitals are so cruel that they don't seem to be in a hurry to do anything.In my case I arrived early in the morning at around 7am at the hospital with my pregnant wife.I followed what all men are being advised, that is to escort their women to the hospital when they are pregnant so that they get tested for HIV together. This turned into a nightmare according to what I experienced. We waited until 9am which is the time when they start work.I was surprised when I was told that they do not have the pregnant women's cards but they have 32-page A4 exercise books which cost $1 each. I did as they said.The speed with which the nurses were working was very very slow. At 2pm I told the nurses that my home was very far and that if I delayed I would not have transport after 3pm and I asked them to attend to us before then.The nurse in charge of the hospital answered me rudely and in a manner that I felt was unprofessional. What I learnt on this day is that our women are being ill-treated by fellow women at this hospital and that something must be done before some lose their lives or that of their babies.Disappointed Husband, Shangani