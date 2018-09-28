Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
Opinion / National

Hospital ill-treating pregnant women

1 hr ago | Views
EDITOR,

Let us all fight corruption at all costs in all public institutions, especially health. Recently I walked out of a hospital (name supplied) in Shangani without being attended to because of the inefficiency of the staff there. Some of the nurses who are in charge of the hospitals are so cruel that they don't seem to be in a hurry to do anything.

In my case I arrived early in the morning at around 7am at the hospital with my pregnant wife.

I followed what all men are being advised, that is to escort their women to the hospital when they are pregnant so that they get tested for HIV together. This turned into a nightmare according to what I experienced. We waited until 9am which is the time when they start work.

I was surprised when I was told that they do not have the pregnant women's cards but they have 32-page A4 exercise books which cost $1 each. I did as they said.

The speed with which the nurses were working was very very slow. At 2pm I told the nurses that my home was very far and that if I delayed I would not have transport after 3pm and I asked them to attend to us before then.

The nurse in charge of the hospital answered me rudely and in a manner that I felt was unprofessional. What I learnt on this day is that our women are being ill-treated by fellow women at this hospital and that something must be done before some lose their lives or that of their babies.

Disappointed Husband, Shangani

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Retail outlet let to let

Residential house forsale

House decorating

3pierce lshape couches

House to buy

Restaurant forsale

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

3 bedrooms romney park house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's 25 Largest Corporates by Revenue (2017)

41 mins ago | 285 Views

UZ release new graduation date

41 mins ago | 176 Views

Gay storm, Msipa quits

44 mins ago | 449 Views

MPs to declare assets by Friday

44 mins ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa warned of the 'ghost of 2008'

45 mins ago | 362 Views

Contractor finalises $241m Beitbridge border designs

45 mins ago | 179 Views

Fastjet assures Zimbabwe clients

46 mins ago | 159 Views

Boy (10) goes missing, remains found at border

58 mins ago | 411 Views

IATA laments Zimbabwe's $136m airlines debt

59 mins ago | 94 Views

Vendors use catapults to save German tourist from elephant attack

60 mins ago | 424 Views

Dodgy Bulawayo business forum corns delegates

1 hr ago | 232 Views

JSC, exhibits clerk sued over missing gold

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Police launch manhunt for Fort Rixon murder suspects

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Ex-Gweru town clerk still getting salary

1 hr ago | 196 Views

National budget tracking critical for legislators

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Boom in housing projects cements Lafarge optimism

1 hr ago | 109 Views

New town planned for Kanyemba

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mangwana

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Mutare commits $3m to infrastructure upgrade

1 hr ago | 40 Views

National Youth Service defends involvement in Zanu PF politics

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Falcon College sues parent over non-payment of child's fees

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Bev, Harpers rekindle 'romance'

1 hr ago | 83 Views

First Mutual seeks Meikles liquidation

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Judge lambasts Perrance Shiri over withdrawal of offer letter

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Case for return of Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Air transport connectivity boosts Vic Falls tourism

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Overhaul social security

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Push for citizens' participation in governance issues

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Millers resort to flour rationing

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa's dilemma, democracy or economic growth

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Lloyd Mutasa speaks out

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Foreign currency shortages erode RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Mthuli Ncube has de-dollarised the economy'

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe's local currency bounces back

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Dlodlo retains Mr Zimbabwe bodybuilding crown

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Investors keen on $2bn Sengwa power project

1 hr ago | 48 Views

NSSA grants three-month amnesty to non-compliant businesses

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Madluphuthu to shoot movie in Vic Falls

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Burombo Flats unfit for human habitation

1 hr ago | 69 Views

ZDF dismisses fake private media reports

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Sable Chemicals pleads for Govt support

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mliswa tweets trigger $1 million lawsuit

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Vic Falls mall ahead of schedule

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Acute foreign currency shortage erodes RioZim earnings

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Measures to foster price stability

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mortgage loans up 44%

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe economy to grow 6.3%

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Govt de-dollarises economy, bond notes bounce back

1 hr ago | 820 Views

Mangudya's monetary policy designed to steal our wages - Rural Teachers

2 hrs ago | 362 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days