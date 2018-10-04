Look into the affairs of NSSA

Opinion / National

Under the great desire to be seen to be saving money, NSSA management seem to have embarked on a 'cut benefits' crusade against many would be beneficiaries of the otherwise noble scheme.A number of those getting pay outs under the disability or or no-more-able-to-work scheme have had their benefits stopped under dubious or unclear circumstances. Visibly sick people, some with chronic diseases and more in hospital than at home are boldly advised that they are now fit and do not deserve to get the monthly stipend.Talk of 'medical eyes', the NSSA doctors when assessing the health condition of the said patients, no tests are done, not even blood pressure or blood sugar is checked.A mere glance and exchange of binaries is enough to declare a clean bill of health followed by an immediate order to cut benefits.Sickly people are seen leaving the NSSA building shacking their heads in dismay and disbelief. Many are hurried to their demise after their only thread of life has been unceremoniously stopped under the assumption that they are now as strong as fiddles.With the rise in price of medication, elderly near-pensioners suffering from hypertension, diabetes and debilitating arthritis are finding life a hell on earth. Some moving with a tilt after surviving a stroke, our elderly are being denied benefits due to them.Mr Benefits Manager at NSSA, why are you punishing or 'killing' our fountains of wisdom, the ailing elders?Tondo Gabarinocheka. Chiweshe.