Zanu-PF 'Chinhu chedu' politics dominates Esigodini Conference: While Zimbabwe burns!

Opinion / National

As the long suffering Zimbabweans continue to carry the burden of an economy that is on free fall, rampant food shortages, unemplyment and widespread demonstrations, ZANU-PF continues to exhibit its exclusionary politics of "Chinhu chedu" at the Conference in Matebeleland South Province.The slogans and resolutions at the Zanu-PF Conference clearly reflect the politics of entitlement where supporters want to convey a message that they will not give a chance to anyone else besides their candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa. Enshrined in these slogans are messages of absolute and unwavering support for Mnangagwa and it seems to the supporters that there is no one else who can take the throne other than their candidate.Chinhu chedu "our thing" is a self-enrichment system of power and business deals within the Zimbabwe body politic, mainly within the ruling Zanu-PF party. It is generally accepted that Mnangagwa is the author and architect of Chinhu chedu. Former President, Robert Mugabe, was ousted by the military in order to protect this concept.Presidential spokesperson George Charamba is widely known for having said to former Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Professor Jonathan Moyo, "Chinhu chedu chine vene vacho" 'our thing belongs to its rightful owners'. There are visible elements of possessiveness, belongingness and ownership in the concept of Chinhu chedu.Professor Douglas Mpondi of African Studies Association, Atlanta defines Chinhu chedu as, " an opinion by a specific group of people in a political party or in a Country's political battlefield that 'them' or an individual they want has the absolute right to lead the party or the Country."Walter Nyabadza is a Zimbabwean lawyer and legal advisor for the National Reclamation Assembly. He writes in his personal capacity and may be contacted on 0771 725 704 or nyabadzawalter@yahoo.com