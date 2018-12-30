Stop drug abuse

Opinion / National

Broncclear, a cough relief medicine which is called 'Bronco' in street lingo is being abused big time by most wayward youths in Zimbabwe. This medicine-cum-drug has left many young people 'walking dead', without direction neither respect.Their aimless gaze, unsteady walk and incoherent talk shows how fast we are losing the fight on drug abuse. The 96.5% alcohol 'Bronco' is more potent than most ales, lagers and beers on the market, beating even renowned whiskeys and spirits.The screaming question is, why authorities are not vigorously fighting the vice? Even if it means stop and search, so be it. Shall we continue losing healthy youths to the terrible effects of 'Nghoma' whilst law enforcement agents look the other way.People high on bronco are the most likely to spawn violence, rape, looting and more unsavoury traits. Strict border controls and searching those suspicious street corner vendors can yield positive results.Rogue kombi conductors who abuse bronco are foul mouthed, elderly mothers and girls are verbally defrocked and literally left 'naked' as the crew delve in a one sided unprovoked war of words.Drug abuse and corruption are two sides of the same coin, let's fight drug abuse especially 'Bronco'. Town colleges and among kombi crews bronco is consumed on a daily basis.Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.