Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

MSU became the home of ignorance

2 hrs ago | Views
MSU became the home of ignorance though it is a university.

On 17 August 2017 MSU dismissed its four security guards accusing them of misappropriation of association funds.

Its so fun to see the university interfering with the workers association of mere security guards to such an extent.

After disciplinary hearing chaired by retired judge Justice Moses Chinhengo,the university was advised to reinstate the guards but the Vice Chancellor challenged the outcome and fired the guards citing that he had powers to challenge the outcomes from the disciplinary hearings.

The guards were aggrieved by the decision and they appealed to the labour court through their lawyer Nomore Hlabano.Labour court judge,Justice Custom Kachambwa then orders the university to reinstate the guards without loss of salaries and benefits or to pay them damages if reinstatement is no longer possible.

The university then challenged the labour court decision saying that they will not accept the judgement until court decides otherwise.

Finally the university appealed to the supreme court.University agrees that it has no merits but it will fight to the last drop of its blood since it has capacity to contest the case against poor guards.

I feel pit for the guards who were dismissed last year up to now without any source of income.

One of their members ended up lost his wife because of lack of medication and the other one who undergone a major operation on his right lower jaw failed to show up for reviews since the medical aid was terminated due to dismissal.

Who is going to respect the rule of law if the government institution of higher and tertiary education which teaches law is failing to comply?Can we say there is rule of law in Zimbabwe?

Source - Doubt Chibi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mujuru dismisses fake letter

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Energy Mutodi defends the Mnangagwa - Chiwenga fiasco

36 mins ago | 576 Views

Doctors report for work in 5 cities

1 hr ago | 1453 Views

Lumumba sings Tendai Biti's praises

2 hrs ago | 2011 Views

BREAKING: Teachers arrested in Harare

2 hrs ago | 3447 Views

Mnangagwa's wife overstepping her mandate

2 hrs ago | 2497 Views

Zimbabwe highlights for 2018

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Double tragedy

2 hrs ago | 1661 Views

May true men of God stand up

2 hrs ago | 729 Views

Trafigura give Zimbabwe more time to pay for fuel

2 hrs ago | 772 Views

Mnangagwa divides Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 729 Views

'Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation'

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe heads for shutdown

2 hrs ago | 942 Views

'Mnangagwa's policies should promote use of local goods'

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Open letter to Kirsty Coventry

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

$3m to fight cancer

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Address poor governance: Zimcodd

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

3 drown crossing flooded river

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Home-sick Zimbabweans want Mnangagwa to fix the economy

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Gwanda Municipality constructs 5-megalitre reservoir

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

2 ex-Gweru councillors demand outstanding allowances

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

BCC refuse to provide freebies to Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Indigenous farmer sues over land grab

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Prisoners jump off moving truck, flee

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Harare sued over $1,3m water levy debt

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Man jailed for torching neighbour's house

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Hailstorm leaves a trail of destruction

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Border jumpers attack cops, flee to SA

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Dan Tshanda to be buried Saturday

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket sues Harare Sports Club

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

RioZim challenges mine seizure by Zimbabwe military

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Money transfer service sings the blues

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Union courts Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Mnangagwa's 'Smart cities' concept plucked from MDC manifesto'

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Business slams Mthuli Ncube's forex committee

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa says 'No to US$ school fees'

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Doctors' strike calls for relook into health policy

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Meeting won't stop strike, says Teachers

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe Hollywood actress calls for collaborative effort

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Dembare sign duo

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Botswana fuel deal awaits RBZ nod

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Man remanded on criminal insult charges

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Suspended doctors appeal for $250,000

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Sharp increase in divorces

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Tshova Mubaiwa introduces cashless payment

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Beitbridge border post queues stretching for more than 2 kms

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

Hotspurs call on Zifa to enforce online player registration

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Baby on man's back catches Mnangagwa's attention

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Pregnant woman wants to divorce after discovering what hubby wants to name baby

3 hrs ago | 422 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days