MSU became the home of ignorance though it is a university.On 17 August 2017 MSU dismissed its four security guards accusing them of misappropriation of association funds.Its so fun to see the university interfering with the workers association of mere security guards to such an extent.After disciplinary hearing chaired by retired judge Justice Moses Chinhengo,the university was advised to reinstate the guards but the Vice Chancellor challenged the outcome and fired the guards citing that he had powers to challenge the outcomes from the disciplinary hearings.The guards were aggrieved by the decision and they appealed to the labour court through their lawyer Nomore Hlabano.Labour court judge,Justice Custom Kachambwa then orders the university to reinstate the guards without loss of salaries and benefits or to pay them damages if reinstatement is no longer possible.The university then challenged the labour court decision saying that they will not accept the judgement until court decides otherwise.Finally the university appealed to the supreme court.University agrees that it has no merits but it will fight to the last drop of its blood since it has capacity to contest the case against poor guards.I feel pit for the guards who were dismissed last year up to now without any source of income.One of their members ended up lost his wife because of lack of medication and the other one who undergone a major operation on his right lower jaw failed to show up for reviews since the medical aid was terminated due to dismissal.Who is going to respect the rule of law if the government institution of higher and tertiary education which teaches law is failing to comply?Can we say there is rule of law in Zimbabwe?