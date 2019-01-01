Opinion / National

Sometime last year in August it was a double tragedy to Reuben Musengeyi who was employed as a security guard by Midlands State University.Instead of his employer to console him during the sad lose of his wife it chose to add salt on the sour by furnishing him with a dismissal letter whilst the corpse of his wife was in the house.Musengeyi realised that his employer had no mercy at all though he served for 11 years with the institute.Instead the university registrar noted on the dismissal letter that Musengeyi should surrender the university property in his possession. There were some chairs which were provided by the university to service the funeral.The reason for dismissal was misappropriation of association funds since Musengeyi was the association Vice President. The university interfered with the workers association as a way of silencing them to air their grievances.However misappropriation was just to hide behind the finger.Musengeyi was fired together with Doubt Chibi who was the President, Farai Chidowe Secretary General and Ndakaziva Dombo committee member.Three other members survived the dismissal since they resigned after they were threatened to loose their jobs if they continue representing the workers.These are John Bvumbi treasurer and two committee members Obed Gonese and Kizito Takawira.