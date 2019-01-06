Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Let's all rally behind FC Platinum

2 hrs ago | Views
All roads lead to Barbourfields Stadium this weekend. FC Platinum plays host to Orlando Pirates in their first African Champions League group stage match.  

The South African team has been African champions before, though that was many years ago.

We believe the dream of being crowned African champions drove the team to scale those great heights coupled with the support of passionate fans.

The fans are called the twelfth man for a reason. FC Platinum may not be as old and be as big a brand as Orlando Pirates, but let us not underestimate the enormity of their dreams.

They have given the champions league a go before and they did not go far.

However, it is that experience of the past few years that should motivate the players to do better this time around.

Our plea is to the twelfth man. FCP is flying the national flag this weekend and we urge all Zimbabweans, even those whose sympathies may lie with Orlando Pirates, to come in their numbers and rally behind Norman Mapeza and his boys at Barbourfields.

It is a pity that we cannot commandeer fuel companies to deliver enough fuel to Zvishavane so that Platinum supporters based in that part of the country can travel to Barbourfields to cheer their team.

Not only will we have Pure Platinum Play as our ambassadors at Barbourfields but our fans will also assume that ambassadorial role and it is therefore incumbent upon football lovers to be at their best behaviour before, during and even after the match. We have seen how tempers can flare at such matches, sometimes over contentious refereeing decisions,  or even the behaviour of rival supporters.

It is important for the supporters to keep in mind that they are at the stadium to cheer their team to victory, within the confines of the law and rules of the game.

As for the Zimbabwean representatives, we urge them not to take anything for granted and focus throughout the match since Zimbabwe is looking to them to deliver a result and put our football on the global map.

When our teams do well it gives us confidence that our football is moving in the right direction hence the performance of our league champions is likely to be used in some quarters as a barometer to measure our level of competitiveness as a league, and a footballing nation.  Let us therefore go out in numbers and cheer our boys to victory.

Source - bmetro
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa urged to retire redundant workers

23 mins ago | 318 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

27 mins ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

39 mins ago | 491 Views

Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

41 mins ago | 1181 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

43 mins ago | 567 Views

Mnangagwa under massive pressure

45 mins ago | 623 Views

Delta on the brink

46 mins ago | 711 Views

Lessons from the Zimbabwe coup

47 mins ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa's govt big on rhetoric, small on delivery

47 mins ago | 81 Views

Growing unrest exposes official posturing

49 mins ago | 172 Views

MDC factional tensions reaches boiling point

49 mins ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe companies to collapse in 30 days

50 mins ago | 334 Views

War vets want bank

51 mins ago | 121 Views

Military looms large in Zimbabwe power matrix

52 mins ago | 386 Views

Prosecutor-General appointment chaos

53 mins ago | 242 Views

$400m NRZ deal in limbo

54 mins ago | 85 Views

'Chamisa must rule' rant lands cop in soup

1 hr ago | 406 Views

Falcon Gold closed

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Time to confront bloodsuckers wherever and whenever

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

1 hr ago | 295 Views

Delta's AB InBev places $120m unremitted dividends, fees into RBZ saving

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Essential services must be cushioned against fuel crisis

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Man left paralysed in vicious attack

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Shangani community fumes over killer cops

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Chamisa's ally/ foe arrested

1 hr ago | 244 Views

3 reasons why the Gabon coup failed

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Sandra Ndebele reflects on music journey

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Oliver Mtukudzi battling ill-health

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Zimbabwe doctors 'arm-twisted' to suspend strike

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Civil servants reject $41 (bond notes) pay rise

1 hr ago | 182 Views

5 die in suspected fresh cholera scare

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe problems are surmountable, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Man arrested for making false report

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Truck derails goods train

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Chiwenga slams use of social media to cause panic buying

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Westerhof eyes Joel Luphahla's job

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Dabengwa taken 'ill' to SA

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Cops in 16-man mine armed robbery

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Criminal gang hijacks Kudzanayi rank

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Family dumps dead body, demands (16) cow

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Bid to kill wife backfires

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Jonathan Moyo sells his soul to the devil

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Everybody in Bulawayo supports Orlando Pirates, claims Kuda Mahachi

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

FC Platinum bus supporters to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Hubby, wife clash over selfies

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Baboon feasts on family meal

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Niece grabs aunt's hubby

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Woman fakes own death to dump lover

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Kombi fare increase to $10 in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2124 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days