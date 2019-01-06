Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Essential services must be cushioned against fuel crisis

1 hr ago | Views
THE fuel crisis in the country is slowly deepening and spreading to other facets of society, with the City of Harare warning that it may not be able to collect waste in the city's neighbourhoods' as its refuse collection trucks were now grounded.

Such a development clearly demonstrates that the city of government is in a dire state. Hence there is need for quick intervention, failure of which the situation could further worsen.

Tragically, the city has always been battling these deep-seated service delivery problems without let-up due to poor governance systems, interference and politicking between the governing party Zanu PF and the opposition MDC, which controls most urban settlements.

While it is understandable that the fuel crisis is a national problem, Town House cannot be exonerated from its own mismanagement.

The municipality has admitted that it cannot do its core business because of the fuel crisis, yet they have kept their executive wheels on the roads at the expense of the residents and ratepayers. It boggles the mind why the city fathers have neglected their public duty at this critical period.

Citizens do not want to hear of excuses, but solutions to the problems bedevilling society. Refuse collection has to happen at any costs. Ratepayers will always demand service delivery. As an essential service, did the city engage any players in the fuel sector to make special arrangements? Why does the city not partner with players in the private sector who have the capacity to deliver?

While we understand, too, that privatising the service might have negative impacts in a society which is not comfortable with handing over critical services to private players, the local authority has done a poor job at justifying its monopoly. It is high time we considered public–private partnership, where efficiency and affordability are guaranteed.

Despite the fuel situation, private corporations — key players in the economy — have remained afloat, providing their service to the public due to their efficient manner and need to remain in business. Even the least professionally-run commuter omnibuses are still finding a way round the fuel shortages. How then will all local authorities justify their demand for the payment of bills by residents?

It is not only waste collection; some suburbs have gone for weeks on end without water supplies. Heaps of waste and lack of potable water during the rainy season makes perfect breeding ground for waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid.

Only last year, 10 800 cases of cholera were reported, forcing authorities to declare a state of emergency. Zimbabwe cannot afford another disease outbreak, not now, not again!

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa urged to retire redundant workers

19 mins ago | 260 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

24 mins ago | 118 Views

Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

35 mins ago | 458 Views

Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

37 mins ago | 1022 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

39 mins ago | 520 Views

Mnangagwa under massive pressure

41 mins ago | 561 Views

Delta on the brink

42 mins ago | 636 Views

Lessons from the Zimbabwe coup

43 mins ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa's govt big on rhetoric, small on delivery

43 mins ago | 77 Views

Growing unrest exposes official posturing

45 mins ago | 167 Views

MDC factional tensions reaches boiling point

45 mins ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe companies to collapse in 30 days

46 mins ago | 309 Views

War vets want bank

47 mins ago | 118 Views

Military looms large in Zimbabwe power matrix

48 mins ago | 370 Views

Prosecutor-General appointment chaos

49 mins ago | 229 Views

$400m NRZ deal in limbo

50 mins ago | 80 Views

'Chamisa must rule' rant lands cop in soup

1 hr ago | 401 Views

Falcon Gold closed

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Time to confront bloodsuckers wherever and whenever

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

1 hr ago | 289 Views

Delta's AB InBev places $120m unremitted dividends, fees into RBZ saving

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Man left paralysed in vicious attack

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Shangani community fumes over killer cops

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Chamisa's ally/ foe arrested

1 hr ago | 236 Views

3 reasons why the Gabon coup failed

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Sandra Ndebele reflects on music journey

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Oliver Mtukudzi battling ill-health

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe doctors 'arm-twisted' to suspend strike

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Civil servants reject $41 (bond notes) pay rise

1 hr ago | 177 Views

5 die in suspected fresh cholera scare

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe problems are surmountable, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Man arrested for making false report

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Truck derails goods train

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Chiwenga slams use of social media to cause panic buying

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Westerhof eyes Joel Luphahla's job

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Dabengwa taken 'ill' to SA

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Cops in 16-man mine armed robbery

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Criminal gang hijacks Kudzanayi rank

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Family dumps dead body, demands (16) cow

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Bid to kill wife backfires

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Jonathan Moyo sells his soul to the devil

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Everybody in Bulawayo supports Orlando Pirates, claims Kuda Mahachi

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

FC Platinum bus supporters to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Hubby, wife clash over selfies

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Baboon feasts on family meal

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Niece grabs aunt's hubby

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Let's all rally behind FC Platinum

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Woman fakes own death to dump lover

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Kombi fare increase to $10 in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2040 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days