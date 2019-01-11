Latest News Editor's Choice


Say no to bullying in school

Despite the 'dry wallet' circumstances most Zimbabweans are facing, the zeal to have their children educated can never be underestimated. With schools opening this week, parents and guardians were all over towns and cities doing last minute shopping for their 'back to school' children.

Its a public secret that money is hard to come by these days but the resilient parents 'denied' themselves many goodies in order to pay for the education of their children. I urge school children to value the sacrifice by their parents by not falling victim to vices like drug abuse, prostitution and alcoholism but to work hard.

Most homes will go without most basic things after family earnings and savings have been wiped out on school expenses. Schools must help children attain their highest potential by saying no to bullying especially at the beginning of a new term.

The scourge of bullying is quite prevalent in some schools both day and boarding, leaving the unfortunate victims withdrawn and no more eager to learn. There are tragic instances where some victims of bullying ended up committing suicide to 'escape' the harassment and intimidation.

School authorities should keep watching for signs and symptoms of bullying at their institutions since such unsavoury traits and occurrences tend to go unnoticed. Once again I salute Zimbabwean parents and guardians for prioritising education for their children. Kudos!

Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.

