Opinion / National

Devolution should see Mashonaland Central Province coming up tops with other provinces only following in the wake and vortex of its success stories.Endowed with iconic landscapes and stunning water bodies, its not surprising to get tourists making a beeline for the province's holiday resorts. Mavhuradonha mountain range, Mfurudzi game park, Mazoe Dam, Bare granite outcrop and the Zambezi valley game sanctuary to name only but a few are some of the catchy areas to visit.I urge the Mash. Central Provincial leadership, the MPs, business people and village heads to put heads together and make Mash. central the envy of many.Our wonderful tobacco farmers have made us proud, the province is known for the production of qualitative and quantitative tobacco earning the country the much needed foreign currency.Ruya Dam at Chinehasha Village is another massive clean water body that can be profitably utilized for irrigation and commercial fishing. The dam's proximity to Chinehasha and Chirimugaha villages can bring notable development to the area, uplifting people's lives in the process.The roads are trafficable and hospitals like Karanda and Howard are known the country over for the provision of affordable and outstanding health services. Make Mash. central Province great.Devolution for prosperity and posterity.Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.