Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Angry motorist force Station selling fuel in US$ only to close – flood of anger against hardship will be unstoppable

1 hr ago | Views
"Motorists forced a fuel service station to close in Waterfalls after unearthing corruption where fuel was being selectively sold in US dollars only," reported Bulawayo 24.

"The agitated motorists said the service station was even refusing to accept its own fuel coupons further enraging a multitude of motorists in possession of the coupons."

I was not surprised to read that story. Indeed, I expect such stories and worse to become the common place stories.

There is only so much that even the most subservient and cowed people can take before they stand up and say enough is enough.

In 1980, Zimbabweans were a very proud people full of hope and confidence in a free, just, prosperous and bright Zimbabwe. The country had a robust economy second only to that of South Africa in sub-Sahara Africa. Our agricultural sector was one of the best in the world; producing quality tobacco and was rightly proud to be the breadbasket of the region. All that is now gone.

38 years of criminal waste of human and material resources through gross mismanagement and rampant corruption by this Zanu-PF regime has destroyed the country's economy. For decades now, the country has relied on imported food aid, we are so impoverished we cannot even pay for the food.

We live in the day and age where human ingenuity has turn deserts from a sea of sand into a sea of wheat fields and orchards. And yet we, in Zimbabwe, are now starving in a country that is, for all practical purposes, the Garden of Eden. Such is the damning testimonial to the sheer incompetence of Zanu-PF leadership.

It is not that the people were not aware that Zanu-PF was destroying the nation's economy; that they were. True, it took most Zimbabweans nearly 20 years to acknowledge that Robert Mugabe and his Zanu-PF friends, the liberation war heroes and heroines, were not just incompetent and corrupt but, worst of all, were vote rigging and murderous thugs.

Mugabe and company has used brute force to create and retain the de facto one party, Zanu-PF, dictatorship that has ruled the country since independence in 1980. The party has then used its carte blanche dictatorial powers to deny the people a meaningful vote and stay in power now 38 years and still counting.

President Mnangagwa blatantly rigged last July's elections to extend Zanu-PF's ruinous rule. Ever since the election, the economic meltdown has got worse and not better.

The economic situation in Zimbabwe today is dire. Unemployment has soared to dizzying height of 90%. Basic services such as supply of clean water, education and health care have all but collapsed. Even the country's referral hospitals have often cancelled routine operations because the hospital did not have something as  basic pain killers. There is no way this tragic situation can continue without the people venting their anger.

Junior doctors have been on strike since 1 st December 2018 to protest their slave wages and inhuman conditions in the hospitals and clinics. Teachers are too threaten to go on strike for the same reasons. Now we hear ordinary members of the public are forcing a petrol station to close because they cannot stomach the hardships and abuse they are being subjected to.

It takes the flooding of individual and insignificant streams and tributaries to flood the great Zambezi River. The striking junior doctors, teachers and now angry motorists; these are all the tell-tale signs of the growing anger and frustration of the impoverished Zimbabweans. The nation must act now to easy the economic meltdown before flood becomes too big not even the dam wall can stop it.

Zimbabwe's economic problems are neither complex nor insurmountable. Indeed there are many other nations whose starting off position was far worse than that Zimbabwe is in today. What Zimbabwe needs desperately are leaders with some common sense to replace the braindead who have ruled the country these last four decades. And all we need to do to get our quality leaders is implement the democratic reforms to end the dictatorship that has stifled public debate and democratic competition.

The vote rigging and thus illegitimate Zanu-PF regime must be forced to step down to allow the nation the time and space to appoint an interim administration to implement the reforms.

The country's worsening economic meltdown is forcing Zimbabweans to lose their fear of the murderous Zanu-PF thugs and to demand that the regime pay them a living wage, end the fuel shortages, etc. As the economic meltdown gets worse the people's demands will get louder and more resolute.

It is only a matter of time before the people realise that this Mnangagwa regime has no clue what to do to end the economic meltdown and that it is just playing for time to remain in power till 2023 so it can rig that year's elections too. The prospect of the economic chaos continuing for another year is daunting enough the reality of more of the same chaos for yet another five years beyond 2023 is unthinkable. That reality will force junior doctors, teachers and the rest of the population to unite and demand that Zanu-PF steps down with one coherent voice.   

Zimbabwe's economic recovery will only start with the dismantling of the Zanu-PF dictatorship, with the regime being forced to step down!


Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa must stand up and take charge

13 mins ago | 70 Views

What leaders? No more than tortoises sitting atop lamp posts

14 mins ago | 19 Views

Does Zimbabwe have a higher literacy rate than SA?

15 mins ago | 47 Views

Threats and blackmail: The real story behind the doctors' return to wards

28 mins ago | 211 Views

President ED It's a Devilish Move to go to Davos

38 mins ago | 227 Views

Plain clothes officials at Beitbridge expose border post to criminals

45 mins ago | 294 Views

Civil servants pile pressure on Mnangagwa's govt

45 mins ago | 284 Views

When others are more equal than others

1 hr ago | 428 Views

Zimbabwe police conduct questioned

1 hr ago | 473 Views

Gandawa in hiding

1 hr ago | 659 Views

SA soccer legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga dies

1 hr ago | 2396 Views

Exiled Gukurahundi survivors return

2 hrs ago | 464 Views

Chivayo blow as Judge says he must answer fraud charges

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa to disband Zacc

2 hrs ago | 506 Views

Grace Mugabe's son dumps lover?

2 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Mnangagwa squandered global goodwill over Mugabe ouster

2 hrs ago | 540 Views

Devolution should see Mashonaland Central Province coming up tops

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

The Collin Nyabadza Children's Voice Charitable Trust in financial need

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Teachers group hires street kids to boost wage demo

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Guvamombe threatens to dish out dirt on magistrates

2 hrs ago | 976 Views

Sexual allegations rock Zimbabwe's National Aids Council

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

'Before the coup, Mnangagwa was already more powerful than Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Mnangangwa gets a 7-day ultimatum

2 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Prophet to hold back-to-sender service

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to decentralise issuance of passports

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chiwenga warned against interfering with business

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mthuli Ncube's hefty traffic fines yet to kick in

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Madzibaba intervenes as goblin abuses daughters

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

$ notes tossed out of Tesla motor vehicle in Bulawayo CBD

3 hrs ago | 830 Views

Mthuli Ncube shuts door on dollarisation

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa warns businesses against price increases

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

MDC-T statement on fuel increase and labour crisis

3 hrs ago | 619 Views

Mnangagwa on the edge

3 hrs ago | 478 Views

Cohabit, benefit, or be used

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Police shut down shrine as cholera claims sect leader

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Guvamombe granted $3,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabweans react to 143% increase in fuel prices

3 hrs ago | 893 Views

Chamisa accused of causing splits in AFM church

3 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga once held Mugabe hostage in his office for 4 hours

3 hrs ago | 3253 Views

Chamisa's tactics questioned

3 hrs ago | 814 Views

'Mthuli Ncube is driving economy in the right direction'

3 hrs ago | 635 Views

Mnangagwa suspends purchase of vehicles for Ministers

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa motorcade blocked by fuel queue, forced to abandon trip

3 hrs ago | 2178 Views

Govt resumes apprenticeship training

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Growing role of Zimbabwe's Embassy in China

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Masiyiwa family philanthropic efforts get thumbs-up

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa's wife broke the ice, not the strike - doctors

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Zimbabwe govt wage bill to balloon three-fold'

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Thieves steal from police station

3 hrs ago | 112 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days