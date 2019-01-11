Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Does Zimbabwe have a higher literacy rate than SA?

1 hr ago | Views
South Africa is set to hold national elections in 2019, a year the ruling African National Congress marks its 107th anniversary.

Radio 702 talk show host Bruce Whitfield spoke to Bonang Mohale, head of Business Leadership South Africa, about what he expects from the party's election manifesto at its launch on 12 January.

Mohale said he was looking at six issues. One was education, which he described as "the most tragic story of the last 25 years".   

He said Zimbabwe's former president, Robert Mugabe, "boasts of 94% literacy rate. South Africa's is nowhere near that."

Do statistics back up his claim?

Education experts previously told Africa Check that comparing literacy rates can be difficult, as countries often have different definitions of literacy.

Zimbabwe's most recent labour force survey estimated that 97,6% of people older than 15 were literate in 2014. These were people who said they had completed Grade 3.

South Africa's 2017 general household survey estimated that 94,3% of people older than 20 were literate. But these were people who said they could read and write with "no difficulty" or "some difficulty".

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) calculates its own estimates of literacy.

Its latest estimate for both countries is for 2014. That year South Africa's literacy rate was 94,1% for people 15 years and older.

Unesco used data from Zimbabwe's 2014 Multiple Indicators Cluster and Health Survey to estimate the country's literacy rate as 88.7% of people 15 years and older.

The data for Zimbabwe was based on a reading assessment – not self-reporting. A reading test is likely to produce a lower rate, Unesco says.

Literacy rate comparisons should be made with caution, as there are differences in the definitions used and the way people are surveyed.

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Situation in Zvishavane, No movement allowed

41 mins ago | 1222 Views

Mnangagwa must stand up and take charge

1 hr ago | 1300 Views

What leaders? No more than tortoises sitting atop lamp posts

1 hr ago | 290 Views

Threats and blackmail: The real story behind the doctors' return to wards

1 hr ago | 838 Views

President ED It's a Devilish Move to go to Davos

2 hrs ago | 715 Views

Plain clothes officials at Beitbridge expose border post to criminals

2 hrs ago | 777 Views

Civil servants pile pressure on Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

When others are more equal than others

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabwe police conduct questioned

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Gandawa in hiding

2 hrs ago | 912 Views

SA soccer legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga dies

2 hrs ago | 5845 Views

Angry motorist force Station selling fuel in US$ only to close – flood of anger against hardship will be unstoppable

2 hrs ago | 634 Views

Exiled Gukurahundi survivors return

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

Chivayo blow as Judge says he must answer fraud charges

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mnangagwa to disband Zacc

3 hrs ago | 761 Views

Grace Mugabe's son dumps lover?

3 hrs ago | 2411 Views

Mnangagwa squandered global goodwill over Mugabe ouster

3 hrs ago | 629 Views

Devolution should see Mashonaland Central Province coming up tops

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

The Collin Nyabadza Children's Voice Charitable Trust in financial need

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teachers group hires street kids to boost wage demo

3 hrs ago | 460 Views

Guvamombe threatens to dish out dirt on magistrates

3 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Sexual allegations rock Zimbabwe's National Aids Council

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

'Before the coup, Mnangagwa was already more powerful than Mugabe'

3 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Mnangangwa gets a 7-day ultimatum

3 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Prophet to hold back-to-sender service

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to decentralise issuance of passports

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

Chiwenga warned against interfering with business

3 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mthuli Ncube's hefty traffic fines yet to kick in

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Madzibaba intervenes as goblin abuses daughters

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

$ notes tossed out of Tesla motor vehicle in Bulawayo CBD

4 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Mthuli Ncube shuts door on dollarisation

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mnangagwa warns businesses against price increases

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

MDC-T statement on fuel increase and labour crisis

4 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mnangagwa on the edge

4 hrs ago | 553 Views

Cohabit, benefit, or be used

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Police shut down shrine as cholera claims sect leader

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Guvamombe granted $3,000 bail

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabweans react to 143% increase in fuel prices

4 hrs ago | 973 Views

Chamisa accused of causing splits in AFM church

4 hrs ago | 877 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga once held Mugabe hostage in his office for 4 hours

4 hrs ago | 4475 Views

Chamisa's tactics questioned

4 hrs ago | 988 Views

'Mthuli Ncube is driving economy in the right direction'

4 hrs ago | 785 Views

Mnangagwa suspends purchase of vehicles for Ministers

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa motorcade blocked by fuel queue, forced to abandon trip

4 hrs ago | 2854 Views

Govt resumes apprenticeship training

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Growing role of Zimbabwe's Embassy in China

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Masiyiwa family philanthropic efforts get thumbs-up

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa's wife broke the ice, not the strike - doctors

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

'Zimbabwe govt wage bill to balloon three-fold'

4 hrs ago | 172 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days