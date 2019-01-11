Cases of drowning are on the rise

Opinion / National

Needless and avoidable loss of lives continue to happen nationwide due to drownings despite several warnings. Rains are a good servant but a bad master, attempting to cross flooded rivers are risks one may never live to tell the story.Most water bodies are full making them unpredictable and dangerous. Rural school children are at higher risk as some of them cross rivers when going and coming from school. Let's keep an eye on our children and discourage them from risking lives fording rivers that may appear harmless.In towns and cities sand poachers left many open pits that are now death traps to children who may be tempted to swim in them. On the flip side of the drowning tragedies lightening has already taken lives in some areas. Relevant authorities must warn people on the dangers of lightening and what precautions to take.The rain season is something we always look forward to but let's be wary of the attendant dangers that come with it. Very soon as the season progresses we shall start hearing cases of mushroom poisoning, if your grandparents did not eat 'that type' of mushroom keep hands off the island.If you crave for some its better buying the mushroom from the shops than risking by getting from the roadside and picking from the wild.Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha