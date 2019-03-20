Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Corruption Alert!*

by Chaguta
4 hrs ago | Views
The government has embarked on a major road project in Mashonaland West province. They are working on a ten kilometer stretch of the Karoi-Binga road. The road works are starting from Chivakanenyama school upto Zvipani business Center. This is a noble idea by the government. However the project success is under threat because of looting by a Mr Musiyamanje a DDF employee in charge of fuel for the project. This man a selling fuel meant for the project at RTGS $2 a litre.

This pilfering of diesel by the DDF man in charge of this project is undermining the efforts by our government to develop our area. Keeping quiet on this rampant abuse of office is tantamount to biting the hands that is feeding us.

We have the tendency of accusing the government of incompetency but in this case it is people like me who are buying this diesel who are biting the hand that is feeding us.

The government and police must react quickly and arrest this rot before its too late. This must be thoroughly investigated to find out if this nefarious activity is not being coordinated from head office or the provincial office of DDF.

As a country we need to be patriotic and shun corruption at all levels of society. This project is of great importance to us. If completed the road would be the shortest route from Harare to Victoria Falls. This project was supposed to have been completed long back but because of activities like what Mr Musiyamanje is doing its still incomplete.

Please take action quickly.

chaguta0@gmail.com

Source - Chaguta
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24.

