Your Mindset determines your Success

The mindset - a person's way of thinking and their opinions. The mind has three basic functions: thinking, feeling, and wanting. The three functions of the mind – thoughts, feelings, and desires – can be guided or directed either by one's native egocentrism or by one's potential rational capacities. Egocentric tendencies function automatically and unconsciously. Your brain is part of the visible, tangible world of the body. Your mind is part of the invisible, transcendent world of thought, feeling, attitude, belief, and imagination. The brain is the physical organ most associated with mind and consciousness, but the mind is not confined to the brain.Are you suffering from a scarcity mindset? Not sure what it means?It means that you always think that you don't have enough money. You think that money is limited and you can't have enough. This often leads to a state of you not being able to manage your finances effectively. For example, if you're in debt, you feel that you won't ever be able to pay it off since will never earn the amount money needed to do so.What can you do?Change your money mindset from scarcity to abundance. You have to believe that you can have abundance!What do you think about yourself?Don't let people judge your destiny by present situation . The situation is temporary not permanent . Have a fighting mentality . Your mindset has settings , so guard jealous your the settings . Don't feed anything to your mind. The mind will absorb and transport to the whole body. Be positive and alert always in whatever you are doing. "Mind is a flexible mirror, adjust it, to see a better world." "The mind is just like a muscle – the more you exeThe mind has a powerful way of attracting things that are in harmony with it, good and bad. Whatever happens good or bad to someone starts by mediating it in the mind. Quitting is never an option on the road to success. Find the way forward. If you have a positive mindset and are willing to persevere, there is little that is beyond your reach. The attitude of being ready to work even in the face of challenges and despite odds is what will make all the difference in your life.Train the mindset to be positive . Whatever you feed it determines the outcome in your life. " Do you know great minds enjoy excellence, average minds love mediocrity and small minds adore comfort zones," said Onyi Anyado . Don't Compare Your Financial Situation with That of Your Friends . It is a bad idea to keep up with the Joneses. Think about why you compare your financial self to others. Are you sure they're not incurring huge debt to do certain things or make the large purchases for the expensive things they buy that you desire? If you only concentrate on the things you don't have, you won't ever feel that you have enough. You'll always feel that you're lacking something. There's no harm in striving for success and wanting nice things! However, don't lose sleep trying to attain "things" that you don't have. Ask yourself, is it really worth it?Think and Be Clear About Your Priorities in Life. Think about your priorities in life. If you sit down and think calmly, your dreams, hopes, etc. will come to your mind. The things that actually make you happy. For example, it can be an evening stroll with your family or playing with your little child. These activities will bring that smile to your face.Value these things along with taking care of your necessities. You will have to save a certain percentage of your income for the future along with meeting the necessities of your family.Appreciate What You Have & Enjoy Life! Above all, life is beautiful and you should enjoy it! You don't have to pay a price for enjoyment. You can enjoy life even at free of cost. Spend time with family, enjoy the outdoors, meet friends, and simply take time out each week to give thanks for the things you are grateful for in life. You will realize you have more than you think you do. Focusing your energy on what you do have will help you break free from the "scarcity mindset".Last and not least plan very well . Your mindset is an important operating system that determines what you do and your experience of life. Instead of operating with a scarcity mentality, change your operating terms towards an abundance mindset. Just this one change will change your life forever. Unless you change your operating system, your computing of life will be limited. You become what you focus on. If you allow your mind to dwell on shortage, scarcity, lack or deprivation, you will just create more of it. Take a small test and ask yourself what you notice more - shortage or abundance? Take an audit of your words - are you always complaining or expressing gratitude? The mindset you carry will determine what you see and give attention to. Focus is power. Whatever you focus on will determine what inspires and moves you. Enos Denhere is a freelance journalist and Social Entrepreneur.