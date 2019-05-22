Visit Mashonaland Central for that unique experience

Opinion / National

The Korekore traditional dances, songs and cuisine are a complete tourists attraction on their own, they can hold fort when it comes to countryside entertainment in Mash. Central Province.Even the last rites for a departed loved one is unique only to the Korekore people. The maidens do not look at male strangers in the eyes, they cast their almond eyes to the ground whilst pronouncing the usual binaries in a centuries old tradition.'Chikorekore' the language is flowless with a seldom letter 'L' quite notable in conversations. Korekore girls follow a strict order of chastity and those found to have allowed 'unauthorised' entry become laughing stock in the village with no one recommending them for marriage to any prospective suitor.The girls are taught how to make and wear 'waist' beads that have become emblematic to their tribal identity. The beads also portray the girls' celebrated fecundity and coming of age.Dande valley, Muzarabani area and Lower Guruve have large concentrations of Korekore people. Bride prices are very low when compared to provinces like Masvingo, call them groom friendly.The baby girls are bathed in a special way that make them more 'pronounced' at the rear, thereby walking as if about to pick something. Reminds me of the 'Seunononga' song.The Korekore traditional beer is quite potent, loud singing from grass thatch huts is enough evidence of its 'strength'. Korekore land is in my home province.Visit Mash. Central for that unique experience.Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.